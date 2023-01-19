U.S. defense chief in Berlin for talks as Germany stalls on tank deliveries

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was set to meet his newly appointed German counterpart on Thursday for talks that have taken on a new urgency as Berlin has put conditions on tank deliveries to Ukraine. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In a call earlier this week with President Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that in order for Germany to unlock a package of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, Washington should send tanks too, according to a German and a U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private conversation.

The German chancellery press office did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Ukraine’s allies have been working to put together a package of military aid for Kyiv ahead of a meeting at Ramstein Air Base on Thursday. Berlin had initially signaled that it did not want to go it “alone” in sending tanks and in recent days it has become clear that Scholz wants the United States to send its M1 Abrams battle tanks too.

Advertisement

Wrangling over the deliveries is likely to dominate discussions on Thursday between Austin and his newly appointed German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, who will arrive shortly after being sworn in on Thursday. His predecessor resigned last week after a string of blunders that raised questions about her ability to steer the ministry at a critical time.

Germany’s foot-dragging is characteristic of Berlin’s reluctance to be seen as leading on military support, only upping support under extreme domestic and international pressure.

“We are never doing something just by ourselves, but together with others, especially the United States,” Scholz said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. When asked about tanks, he said that Germany is among “the ones that are doing the most” in military aid, listing its deliveries.

Advertisement

The Biden administration is preparing to announce a roughly $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine that is expected to include dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles but not the M1 Abrams main battle tanks, which it says are unsuitable due to issues of fuel consumption and maintenance.

The hope was that a package of tanks would be sent by a consortium of European countries — but as the manufacturer of the Leopard 2 tank Germany must green light any such delivery. Poland and Finland have said they are ready to send Leopards from their stocks.

Last week, German Economic Minister Robert Habeck indicated that such a move could be approved, saying that Germany should not stand in the way of Polish deliveries. But he later added any decision on sending tanks would be easier if the United States sent some too.

Advertisement

The U.S. is “not there yet” when it comes to giving Abrams tanks to Ukraine, Colin Kahl, the undersecretary of defense for policy, told reporters on Wednesday.

“The Abrams tank is very complicated, It’s expensive. It’s hard to train on. It has a jet engine… It is not the easiest system to maintain,” he said. While he didn’t directly address Germany’s call for the United States to provide tanks, he said the Pentagon doesn’t want to give Ukrainians equipment “they can’t repair, they can’t sustain and they over the long term can’t afford.”

“This isn’t this isn’t about the new cycle or what’s symbolically valuable. It’s what will actually help Ukraine,” Kahl said.

Karen DeYoung in Washington contributed

GiftOutline Gift Article