5 moments that defined Jacinda Ardern’s time as New Zealand prime minister

Elevating the status of women leaders

Ardern became New Zealand’s youngest leader in more than 150 years when she was elected to office in 2017 at the age of 37. In 2018, she became the second world leader in modern times to have a baby in office (Pakistan’s Benazir Bhutto was the first). Ardern later took her 3-month-old daughter to the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Following a rare landslide election victory in 2020, Ardern formed the most diverse government in New Zealand’s history, with more women, people of color, LGBTQ and Indigenous members of Parliament than ever before. Last year, New Zealand became the first advanced industrialized democracy to have a majority-female legislature.

She faced frequent sexism throughout her tenure: a television reporter once asked about her baby’s conception, and at a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin in Auckland in November, a male reporter suggested they were meeting only because they were a similar age. Ardern was also subjected to increasingly heated gendered abuse, including death threats.