Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine appoints acting interior minister amid helicopter crash investigation

By
and 
 
January 19, 2023 at 2:19 a.m. EST
Rescue services work at the scene of the helicopter crash in Brovary near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Jan. 18. (Sergey Dolzhenko/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Investigations continue in Ukraine over the cause of the helicopter crash near a kindergarten Wednesday that killed at least 14 people — including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky — and injured at least 25, including 11 children. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the rescue operations lasted nine hours and involved hundreds of people. Earlier the same day, he said in a video speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the crash in Brovary, close to Kyiv, could not be considered an accident because it stemmed from the war.

The Biden administration is expected to announce a new military package for Ukraine worth about $2.5 billon that is likely to include dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, two people familiar with the decision told The Washington Post. The package will also include a restock of ammunition for howitzers and rocket artillery, the people said, and more mine-resistant vehicles.

1. Key developments

  • The Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement that it was probing a number of possible causes for the crash, including a violation of flight rules, a technical malfunction and sabotage. Monastyrsky was traveling to a “hot spot” on the front line when the helicopter crashed, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office. Ihor Klymenko, the head of the national police service, has been appointed as acting interior minister.
  • The latest U.S. military aid package for Ukraine could include nearly 100 Strykers, people familiar with the plan told The Post, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss it before a formal announcement. This marks the first time the Pentagon has supplied Ukrainian forces with the armored vehicles, which would boost their firepower and allow the swift movement of troops around the battlefield. Canada will send an additional 200 armored vehicles to Ukraine, its defense minister said.
  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will convene a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where he will be joined by Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The meeting will include defense ministers and chiefs “from nearly 50 nations … to discuss Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

2. Battlefield updates

  • Russian forces are continuing shelling near Soledar, Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the Donetsk region, said on Telegram. The situation around the salt mining town — the site of recent intense fighting and competing claims of control — continues to be tense, he said.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin is looking “to increase Russian support for a protracted war and increasing mobilization,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said of his speech Wednesday in St. Petersburg to mark the 80th anniversary of Soviet forces breaking the Nazi siege of Leningrad.
  • Russia might be considering deploying a few T-14 Armata battle tanks in Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said Thursday, citing imagery from late December of a training ground in southern Russia. The move is likely to be a “high-risk decision” for Russia, because the tanks are larger and heavier than other options, the ministry said.
  • The Wagner Group has criticized the Russian Defense Ministry’s guidelines restricting soldiers’ use of electronic devices. Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the Russian oligarch who heads the private military force, said on Telegram that tablets and smartphones are “essential to modern warfare,” as the group continues its verbal attacks on the Kremlin.

3. Global impact

  • Ukraine needs heavier and more modern weapons as Russia is preparing for the “long haul,” NATO officials said at the World Economic Forum in Davos. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he will emphasize this support at the upcoming U.S.-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting.
  • Germany no longer depends on Russian imports for its energy supply, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in an interview with the BBC. Lindner said the country has diversified its energy infrastructure since Russia invaded Ukraine last year. “Yes, of course, Germany is still dependent on energy imports, but today, not from Russian imports but from global markets,” he said.
  • The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring a Russian vessel, a suspected intelligence gathering ship, off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands, the agency said Thursday.
  • Stoltenberg said he is “confident” Turkey will finalize Finland’s and Sweden’s accession process to the bloc. Turkey had some “legitimate security concerns,” the NATO chief said at a World Economic Forum panel. He added that the countries had stepped up cooperation in areas like arms exports.

4. From our correspondents

Democracy defenders and Rambo wannabes: Ukraine’s volunteer foreign fighters. Thousands answered Zelensky’s appeal for volunteer fighters after Russia invaded last February. Some went to defend democracy, others to escape their own demons.

An estimated 1,000 to 3,000 such foreign fighters are believed to be active, with most serving in three battalions of the International Legion, according to analysts and academics monitoring them, who stressed that the numbers were rough approximations. But the foreign fighters draw outsize attention in the West, especially when killed or captured, and they raise a thicket of uncomfortable legal, moral and political questions for Ukraine and for the volunteers’ home governments, The Post’s Jeff Stein reports.

