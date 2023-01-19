Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine appoints acting interior minister amid helicopter crash investigation

Investigations continue in Ukraine over the cause of the helicopter crash near a kindergarten Wednesday that killed at least 14 people — including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky — and injured at least 25, including 11 children. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the rescue operations lasted nine hours and involved hundreds of people. Earlier the same day, he said in a video speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the crash in Brovary, close to Kyiv, could not be considered an accident because it stemmed from the war.
The Biden administration is expected to announce a new military package for Ukraine worth about $2.5 billon that is likely to include dozens of Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, two people familiar with the decision told The Washington Post. The package will also include a restock of ammunition for howitzers and rocket artillery, the people said, and more mine-resistant vehicles.
4. From our correspondents
Democracy defenders and Rambo wannabes: Ukraine’s volunteer foreign fighters. Thousands answered Zelensky’s appeal for volunteer fighters after Russia invaded last February. Some went to defend democracy, others to escape their own demons.
An estimated 1,000 to 3,000 such foreign fighters are believed to be active, with most serving in three battalions of the International Legion, according to analysts and academics monitoring them, who stressed that the numbers were rough approximations. But the foreign fighters draw outsize attention in the West, especially when killed or captured, and they raise a thicket of uncomfortable legal, moral and political questions for Ukraine and for the volunteers’ home governments, The Post’s Jeff Stein reports.