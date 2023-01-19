Ukraine live briefing: Ukraine appoints acting interior minister amid helicopter crash investigation

Investigations continue in Ukraine over the cause of the helicopter crash near a kindergarten Wednesday that killed at least 14 people — including Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky — and injured at least 25, including 11 children. In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the rescue operations lasted nine hours and involved hundreds of people. Earlier the same day, he said in a video speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that the crash in Brovary, close to Kyiv, could not be considered an accident because it stemmed from the war.