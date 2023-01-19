Usain Bolt wants to know where his missing $12 million went

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Millions of dollars are missing from Usain Bolt’s account with a private investment firm in Jamaica, according to lawyers for the 36-year-old athlete, who holds the world record for the 100 meter dash. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The investment firm in question, Stocks & Securities Limited, is being investigated by Jamaica’s financial supervisory body, the Financial Services Commission after multiple allegations of fraud against the company.

Linton P. Gordon, a lawyer for Bolt, is calling for $12.7 million to be returned to the star who now has a balance of just $12,000, the Associated Press reported citing a letter sent by Bolt’s legal representative.

In Monday’s letter, Bolt’s lawyers said that if the missing money turns out to have been stolen, “a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,” and it threatens legal action if the money isn’t returned in 10 days.

A message on the official website of Stocks & Securities Limited says the company is “currently under the direction of the Financial Services Commission” and asks for patience from “anxious clients.”

On its website, the company writes that it is “solely focused on money management and creating financial security and independence for Jamaicans and their Families.”

In a Jan. 12 statement, the FSC said that it “is aware of reports of allegations of fraud at Stocks and Securities Limited” and said it was carrying out an investigation into the company, which would still be able to run as a business but that it would need “oversight and approval of the FSC.”

The FSC did not confirm how many clients had been affected and did not immediately return a request for comment.

Jamaica’s Finance Minister Nigel Clarke urged people not to base their perceptions of the country’s financial industry on the recent incident regarding Bolt’s finances.

“It is tempting to doubt our financial institutions, but I would ask that we don’t paint an entire hard working industry with the brush of a few very dishonest individuals,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Many in Jamaica consider the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning star a national treasure. Bolt holds the world records for the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 meters. He retired in 2017.

In 2018, Forbes ranked Bolt as number 45 on its list of World’s Highest-Paid Athletes with a salary of $1 million and endorsements that totaled more than $30 million.

