Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky continues appeal for tanks; $2.5 billion U.S. aid package announced

The West appears to be shifting its stance on sending tanks to Ukraine, as Kyiv continues its appeals for them. On Thursday, officials from 11 European nations announced a separate aid package for Ukraine, including a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks from Britain. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this week that Poland would consider sending German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without Germany’s approval. Meanwhile, Berlin has been in a standoff with Washington over the provision of tanks to Ukraine, saying Germany will only do so if the United States sends them as well, The Washington Post reported.