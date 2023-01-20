Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky continues appeal for tanks; $2.5 billion U.S. aid package announced

By
and 
 
January 20, 2023 at 2:49 a.m. EST
A Ukrainian flag planted on the wreckage of a motor vehicle in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Jan. 19. (Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The United States on Thursday announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes hundreds of armored vehicles — including Stryker personnel carriers — as well as ammunition and Avenger air defense systems.

The West appears to be shifting its stance on sending tanks to Ukraine, as Kyiv continues its appeals for them. On Thursday, officials from 11 European nations announced a separate aid package for Ukraine, including a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks from Britain. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this week that Poland would consider sending German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine without Germany’s approval. Meanwhile, Berlin has been in a standoff with Washington over the provision of tanks to Ukraine, saying Germany will only do so if the United States sends them as well, The Washington Post reported.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the need for the equipment to defeat Russia. “One of the most important elements is tanks,” the Ukrainian leader said. “Modern Western tanks, on the supply of which we are negotiating with our partners.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • CIA Director William J. Burns secretly traveled to Kyiv at the end of last week, The Post reported. Burns made the trip to brief Zelensky on his expectations for Russia’s military plans in the coming weeks and months, according to a U.S. official and other people familiar with the visit.
  • Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Germany to convene a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Airbase, which will include defense leaders from approximately 50 nations in a group “dedicated to Ukraine’s self-defense,” the Pentagon said Thursday.
  • The Biden administration is looking into unconfirmed reports that Russian officials have opened a criminal case against a U.S. national suspected of espionage, a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The individual was not identified by the Federal Security Service, or FSB, in its announcement.
  • The new U.S. military package brings American military aid to $27.5 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration. It includes Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Stryker armored personnel carriers, additional Avenger air defense systems and surface-to-air missiles, the U.S. State Department said.

2. Battleground updates

  • High-ranking Kremlin officials have been holding meetings with Belarusian national leadership, potentially “setting conditions” for a Russian attack on Ukraine from Belarus, the Institute for the Study of War reported. The think tank said such an attack was “unlikely but more plausible” in late 2023.
  • The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency warned that a nuclear disaster at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia plant could happen “any day.” After a visit to Ukraine, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said he was “very worried” about Zaporizhzhia,” noting “a dramatic reduction in the number of staff” since Russia took control of the site in March.
  • The United Nations Development Program will allocate $4 million to demining areas of Mykolaiv, one of the regions in Ukraine that is most contaminated with mines and ammunition. The money will go toward mechanized demining equipment and training individuals to operate it, Ukraine’s Ministry of Reintegration said.

3. Global impact

  • The Pentagon confirmed Thursday that the U.S. has been pulling from stockpiles in South Korea and Israel to supply Ukraine with munitions. “We have been working with ROK [the Republic of Korea] and Israel when it comes to withdrawing from our stocks and communicating that with them,” a Department of Defense spokesperson said at a press briefing. “But that doesn’t mean it impacts our readiness. That doesn’t impact our capabilities to protect Americans here at home and — or abroad.”
  • Less than 9 percent of European Union and Group of Seven companies have pulled out of Russia since the country’s invasion of Ukraine, a study from Switzerland’s University of St. Gallen found. Of the E.U. and G-7 firms remaining in Russia, almost 1 in 5 are German and 12.4 percent are American-owned, the university said.
  • The South African military will participate in military drills with the Russian and Chinese navies, according to a statement by the South African National Defense Force. The exercises are meant to “strengthen the already flourishing relations between the three countries,” the statement said.

4. From our correspondents

In Dnipro missile strike: Nine floors of random death and destruction: A Russian missile attack on a residential apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday, located on a street called Victory Embankment overlooking the Dnieper River, laid bare some of the most terrifying realities of this war, The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka report. Safety is fleeting. Strikes are unpredictable. The smallest, most banal decisions make the difference between life and death.

The attack destroyed more than 70 apartments in a sprawling complex that housed not only local residents but many people displaced from elsewhere in the country. Some had fled the country’s harshest front lines in the east and south, only for the war to catch up to them in Dnipro, a city that was considered a relative safe haven.

