Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky continues appeal for tanks; $2.5 billion U.S. aid package announced

The United States on Thursday announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes hundreds of armored vehicles — including Stryker personnel carriers — as well as ammunition and Avenger air defense systems.
In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underscored the need for the equipment to defeat Russia. “One of the most important elements is tanks,” the Ukrainian leader said. “Modern Western tanks, on the supply of which we are negotiating with our partners.”
In Dnipro missile strike: Nine floors of random death and destruction: A Russian missile attack on a residential apartment block in Dnipro on Saturday, located on a street called Victory Embankment overlooking the Dnieper River, laid bare some of the most terrifying realities of this war, The Post’s Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka report. Safety is fleeting. Strikes are unpredictable. The smallest, most banal decisions make the difference between life and death.
The attack destroyed more than 70 apartments in a sprawling complex that housed not only local residents but many people displaced from elsewhere in the country. Some had fled the country’s harshest front lines in the east and south, only for the war to catch up to them in Dnipro, a city that was considered a relative safe haven.