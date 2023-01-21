Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv’s frustration mounts as West fails to agree on tank delivery A German-made Leopard 2 tank is used by Poland in a May 2022 military exercise. (Wojtek Radwanski/AFP/Getty Images)

Germany, which has been under increasing pressure to provide its Leopard 2 tanks, has said it will consider the request if the United States agrees to send its tanks as well. In a news conference Friday, Germany’s new foreign minister, Boris Pistorius, sought to push back on the perception that the country was a roadblock for other allies willing to send tanks.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau criticized the pace of discussions over tanks, saying on Twitter that "Ukrainian blood" was the "price of hesitation" over the delivery of tanks. Poland has said it is ready to send its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, but under deals with purchasers, Germany signs off any transfers. "Time is of the essence" in acquiring Western tanks, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, told CNN in an interview.

The United States will designate Russia’s Wagner Group a “transnational criminal organization,” the White House the White House said Friday. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said in a briefing that the mercenary group will face additional sanctions next week. Wagner, founded by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has committed “widespread atrocities and human rights abuses,” Kirby said.

Satellite images shared by Kirby appear to show Russian rail cars entering North Korea to collect weapons to supply to the Wagner Group. “North Korea delivered infantry rockets and missiles into Russia for use by Wagner toward the end of last year,” Kirby said. He said the weapons have “not changed” the dynamics on the battlefield in Ukraine, but urged North Korea to halt the deliveries.

The West was "raising the stakes" of the conflict in Ukraine with statements about supplying Kyiv with weapons, particularly those that could target Crimea, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a briefing Friday, according to the Russian state-owned Tass news agency. This will, she said, "inevitably lead to greater casualties and a dangerous escalation."

The invasion of Ukraine is likely to end at the negotiating table, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in a news briefing after the Ramstein meeting Friday. He said it would be “very, very difficult to militarily eject” Russian forces from Ukraine this year.

2. Battleground updates

Air defense systems have been deployed in multiple locations in and around Moscow, with Russia with Russia apparently fearful that Ukraine could launch an attack on the Russian capital. The Kremlin declined to comment Friday on the installation of Pantsir-S1 air defense systems at the Ministry of Defense on Frunzenskaya Embankment, and a district education ministry building on Teterinsky Lane, according to independent Russian-language media.

Russia’s state nuclear power conglomerate, Rosatom, has been working to supply the country’s arms industry with components, technology and raw material for missile fuel, aiding Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with components, technology and raw material for missile fuel, aiding Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, The Washington Post reported

A former Navy SEAL, who had deserted from the service, was killed in Ukraine this week, the Navy the Navy said Friday. He is the latest foreign national to be killed in a war that has attracted thousands of international volunteer fighters

3. Global impact

The European Union is working on a 10th package of sanctions against Russia, reported Friday. The sanctions — which could include curbing the bloc’s nuclear fuel cooperation with Moscow, banning imports of Russian diamonds and reducing trade with pro-Kremlin Belarus — are expected to be ready by late February. Reuters reported Friday. The sanctions — which could include curbing the bloc’s nuclear fuel cooperation with Moscow, banning imports of Russian diamonds and reducing trade with pro-Kremlin Belarus — are expected to be ready by late February.

Britain has accepted Ukraine’s invitation to an international coalition pursuing criminal accountability of Russia’s invasion, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced Friday. Russia’s atrocities “must not go unpunished,” he said.

The Justice Department has charged a Russian man and a British national for evading sanctions and money laundering in a case related to a $90 million luxury yacht owned by a Russian oligarch. The defendants are charged with money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the United States and violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a U.S. federal law. At least one of the defendants was arrested in Spain, the Justice Department said in a release Friday.

4. From our correspondents

What is the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary entity in Ukraine? The Kremlin-linked Wagner Group, a network of private security contractors, will be designated a criminal organization, the White House announced Friday. The group, which has an estimated 50,000 fighters on the ground in Ukraine, has reportedly led key offensives including the recent fighting in Soledar.

But Wagner’s growing presence on the battlefield has also irked Russian military leaders who have either ignored or dismissed its claims of victory, write Miriam Berger and Adam Taylor. In recent years, the group has served primarily as a tactical tool of Moscow in places where Russia has political or financial interests, such as Syria.

