Ukraine live briefing: Pressure to send German battle tanks to Kyiv intensifies A Ukrainian tank drives down a street in the heavily damaged town of Siversk on Jan. 21. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have made advances in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region and continued offensive operations around the city of Bakhmut in Donbas, as a chorus of advocates urged Germany to approve the delivery of battle tanks that Kyiv says are crucial to fighting entrenched Russian forces.

Germany has so far declined to send its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or approve other nations with the German-made system in their inventories to transfer the tanks.

The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank, made note of Russia’s claimed gains in Zaporizhzhia in its latest report but said any suggestion of a major territorial capture there is “likely part of a Russian information operation.” However, it noted that Russian forces are probably making incremental gains around Bakhmut. The Ukrainian military on Saturday acknowledged in a situation update that Russian offensives are ongoing in the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia areas and that there had been an increase in air raids.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Berlin needs to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine immediately, Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania said in a Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania said in a joint appeal on Saturday. “This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly,” foreign ministers from the three Baltic states said. “Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard.” Their statement followed a tweet Friday from Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, who said “Ukrainian blood” was the “price of hesitation” over the delivery of tanks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will travel to Ukraine soon, he said in an interview with the German newspaper Bild, probably within the next month. Asked when a decision on Leopard tanks will be made, he said only that Germany is in close dialogue with its international partners about it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined mourners on Saturday at a memorial in Kyiv for the 14 people killed in a , including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky. Zelensky called Monastyrsky a “professional, genuine person, exactly what the minister of internal affairs should be.” The incident appears to have been an accident and is under investigation, according to the Ukrainian government. helicopter crash last week , including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky. Zelensky called Monastyrsky a “professional, genuine person, exactly what the minister of internal affairs should be.” The incident appears to have been an accident and is under investigation, according to the Ukrainian government.

2. Battleground updates

Fighting in Ukraine is “in a state of deadlock,” the British Defense Ministry the British Defense Ministry said in its daily update on Saturday. “However, there is a realistic possibility of local Russian advances around Bakhmut.” In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine and Russia have both “massed significant forces” but have so far avoided “any large-scale offensive effort,” the update said.

Russia’s Wagner Group is becoming “a rival power center” to the Russian military, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing on Friday. Wagner Group founder Yevgeniy Prigozhin “is trying to advance his own interests in Ukraine, and Wagner is making military decisions based largely — largely — on what they will generate for Prigozhin, in terms of positive publicity,” Kirby said. He added that the mercenary group will face sanctions this week, after the U.S. Treasury Department designates Wagner a “ transnational criminal organization .”

Ukraine and Russia have both taken “significant casualties” during the war, with the number of Russians wounded and killed probably topping 100,000, Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Friday during a Pentagon Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Friday during a Pentagon briefing . “The numbers of casualties in war are always suspect,” Milley cautioned, adding, “I would tell you that the Russian casualties … it’s significantly well over 100,000 now.” He did not provide a figure for the number of Ukrainian casualties.

3. Global impact

Turkey has canceled a planned visit from Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson next week, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced Saturday. The two were supposed to discuss Sweden’s bid to join NATO, which Turkey needs to sign off on. The decision to cancel the meeting was related to Sweden granting permission for a far-right protest where a copy of the Quran was burned, Akar said.

Facebook parent company Meta is tweaking its content moderation strategy for the war in Ukraine, removing the Azov Regiment from its list of dangerous individuals and organizations . The company’s Oversight Board, an independent collection of academics, activists and experts, has argued that the company has gone too far in squashing content that criticizes authoritarian governments or leaders.

U.S. troops will stay in Romania, which borders Ukraine, for at least one more rotation of forces, which typically last nine months, U.S. military officials said Saturday. Members of the 10th Mountain Division headquarters will replace the Americans currently posted to Mihail Kogalniceanu air base, the officials said. The deployment will not change current troop levels in Europe, they added.

4. From our correspondents

The U.S. imports uranium from Russia. What if sanctions end that? News that Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom is suspected of supplying the Russian arms industry has elevated prospects that the United States and Western allies might place sanctions on the company, which exports uranium for nuclear reactors.

The United States bought 14 percent of its uranium from Russia in 2021, writes Steven Mufson, but any action against Rosatom shouldn’t result in significantly higher electricity costs because American utilities have already started seeking more natural uranium supplies. Henry Sokolski, executive director of the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center, said that, “at worst, some long-term Russian supply contracts could not be executed, and that would perhaps raise the price of electricity one or two percent.”

He added: “Given that we’re spending $100 billion plus to help Ukraine out, it would be a rounding error.”

