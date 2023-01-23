Germany won’t object to Poland sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

BERLIN — Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has indicated that Berlin would not block Warsaw sending tanks to Ukraine, as pressure mounts on Europe’s largest economy to greenlight a delivery.
Berlin has so far stalled on unlocking a package of German made Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, saying that it wants to proceed with caution amid fears it will be seen as a “participant” in the war. As the manufacturer of the Leopard 2, one of Europe’s most advanced battle tanks, Germany’s permission is required for the tank to be reexported by any of the more than a dozen countries that use it.
European nations including Poland had been hoping that a deal would be struck at a contact meeting in Ramstein last week, but it ended with no agreement on the tanks. As Germany has dragged its feet, Morawiecki has threatened to go ahead and send the 14 Leopard 2s Warsaw had promised with or without Berlin’s approval.
Ukraine has said it desperately needs the tanks, as it faces a brutal war of attrition against Russian forces and Wagner mercenaries on its eastern front lines.
If Germany continues to stall, Poland will work with other allies to build a “smaller coalition” to send the tanks, Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency.
“We will not passively watch Ukraine bleed to death,” he said. “The Ukrainian people are fighting for our freedom.”
The decision to support the Ukrainian military is justified both “politically and morally,” he added. “I hope Germany will understand this sooner rather than later.”
In her comments on Sunday, Baerbock said Poland has not yet submitted a formal request to Germany to reexport tanks. Polish officials have said they still hope a broader package can be agreed.
Speaking to ARD television on Sunday, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reiterated that Germany does not want to make a rushed decision, but said one would be taken “soon.”
The United Kingdom has already pledged its British-made Challenger 2 battle tanks, while France is also mulling a delivery of its own. Speaking about the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks, one of the main tanks used by France, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday at a news conference with his German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that “nothing is excluded.”
But he added that one condition would be that it’s “not escalatory” and doesn’t weaken France’s own defense capabilities.
Over the course of the war, Germany has been cautious not to be seen to lead when it comes to arms deliveries. Germany had earlier said in that order to send its Leopards, Berlin would like Washington to send its M1 Abrams tanks, which Pentagon officials have said are not the best fit for Ukraine in terms of operability and would take a long time to arrive. But it appeared to drop that position last week as Pistorius said there was no “linkage” between the Leopards and the U.S. sending tanks.
Rick Noack in Paris contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia claimed Friday to have seized control of Soledar, a heavily contested salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine where fighting has raged in recent days, but a Ukrainian military official maintained that the battle was not yet over.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war.