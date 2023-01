Ukraine live briefing: Germany’s tank decision coming ‘soon,’ defense minister says A Ukrainian tank drives down a street in the heavily damaged town of Siversk which is situated near the front lines with Russia on January 21, 2023 in Siversk, Ukraine. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Germany will decide “soon” on whether to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine or approve the export of German-made equipment by other countries, its defense minister, Boris Pistorius, said, as pressure mounts on Europe’s largest economy. The German government has to sign off on any transfers of the tanks, around 2,000 of which are scattered across Europe.

Kyiv has implored Western allies to send battle tanks to help boost its fighting capacity and retake territory Russia has captured in Ukraine’s south and east. Ukraine’s deputy foreign minister tweeted that the country has been asking Germany for Leopard anks since early March. “Maybe it’s time to speed up this process?” Andrij Melnyk said. Britain recently became the first country to promise Western-produced main battle tanks to Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Poland will ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine , Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday, according to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieckisaid Monday, according to the Associated Press , one day after Berlin said it would not stop Poland from sending the equipment to Kyiv. Poland’s leader did not specify when the request would be made.

About 180,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the war , Norway’s army chief said Norway’s army chief said in an interview with national television channel TV 2. The Washington Post could not independently verify the numbers. In November, the Pentagon assessed that over 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured and “probably” an equivalent number of Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia’s newly appointed commander in Ukraine has prioritized troops’ day-to-day discipline, cracking down on soldiers’ shaving habits and non-regulation uniforms, Britain’s Defense Ministry , cracking down on soldiers’ shaving habits and non-regulation uniforms, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Monday. He is “increasingly seen as out of touch and focused on presentation over substance,” it said.

2. From our correspondents

Is apocalypse near? How the Doomsday Clock tracks nuclear, climate threats: The Doomsday Clock is not an actual clock but a symbol designed by scientists serving as a metaphor for how close we are to destroying our world. For more than seven decades, the clock has been used to convey the level of risk from existential threats, from nuclear weapons to climate change, Ellen Francis writes.

The world has been 100 seconds away from “midnight” — the symbolic hour of apocalypse — since 2020. Tuesday will be the first update since Russia’s war in Ukraine revived fears of a nuclear disaster in a year of fires and floods around the world.

Claire Parker contributed to this report.

