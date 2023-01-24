Finland’s foreign minister signals country could join NATO without Sweden

BRUSSELS — Finland still hopes to join NATO alongside its neighbor Sweden but could be forced to reconsider if Stockholm’s application is held up, the Finnish foreign minister said Tuesday.
A day earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that recent protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and pro-Kurdish groups could jeopardize Sweden’s bid, and NATO diplomats and allies are growing less confident that the two countries will be welcomed swiftly.
Finland and Sweden requested to join the 30-member military alliance in the aftermath of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, formally submitting their applications together last spring and generally moving in lockstep.
But their bid has been held up, primarily by objections from Turkey, which blocked initial accession talks, then cut a deal so that matters could proceed, and is now once again threatening to derail — or at least significantly delay — the process, undermining NATO unity amid Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Hungary and Turkey are the only countries that still need to ratify the joint bids. Hungary has signaled it will do so, but Turkey has not, dampening hope that the two countries would be welcomed to the next NATO summit in July as members.
Top NATO officials, including Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, have pressed Turkey to move forward, arguing that division and delay are a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin and a danger to the alliance.
“It’s time to welcome Finland and Sweden as members of NATO,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference with the Turkish foreign minister in the fall. Ratification, he added, is key to preventing “misunderstanding or miscalculation in Moscow.”
Despite entreaties from allies, Turkey has continued to press Sweden. And the recent protests, which included the burning of a Quran, appear to have deepened the standoff.
Erdogan slammed Swedish authorities Monday for allowing the demonstration. “It is clear that those who allowed such vileness to take place in front of our embassy can no longer expect any charity from us regarding their NATO membership application,” he said, according to the Associated Press.
Erdogan also criticized Stockholm for allowing protesters in a separate demonstration to wave flags of Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which Turkey and others consider a terrorist group.
“So you will let terror organizations run wild on your avenues and streets and then expect our support for getting into NATO. That’s not happening,” he said.
Swedish officials have defended the public’s right to protest.
