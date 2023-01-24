Ukraine live briefing: NATO secretary general, German defense minister meet amid call for tanks

By
January 24, 2023 at 2:18 a.m. EST
Ukrainian soldiers work on a tank on Monday in Kupiansk, Ukraine. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Germany is under increasing pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, including Poland, to either send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv or sign off on transfers by other European countries of the German-made weapons.

Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, said in a weekend television interview that the decision was not one to be made in haste. He added that it was a question of weighing Germany’s own security and fears that it could be seen as a “participant” in the war against supporting Ukraine “with all our might.” Pistorius and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are set to hold a news conference at 9:15 a.m. local time Tuesday after a meeting in Berlin.

1. Key developments

  • It’s unclear whether there will be any announcement about the German-made tanks at Tuesday’s news conference. Pistorius said Sunday that Berlin will make a decision “soon.” He also noted that Kyiv’s Western backers failed during a meeting Friday in Ramstein, Germany, to resolve a dispute on which nations will supply Ukraine with more powerful battle tanks. “It’s a process that’s underway, and Germany wasn’t isolated,” Pistorius said.
  • Poland is among nations eager to reexport its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that Warsaw would formally submit a request to Germany, after Berlin indicated it would not block the move. The Polish government had previously maintained that it would send the tanks with or without permission.
  • A spokesman for German defense group Rheinmetall said that it could deliver 139 Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine if required, although their delivery would be staggered over the next year or so, he said. The first of the tanks could be battle-ready around April or May, the spokesman told RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland.

2. Battleground updates

  • The battlefield situation remained mostly static Monday, with continued shelling by Russia and Ukraine but few significant movements, a senior U.S. military official said. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Pentagon, said Ukraine continues a counteroffensive around the eastern town of Kreminna, while Russia continues to attempt to seize the city of Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces continue to hold there, the official said.
  • Ukraine’s military has liberated about 54 percent of the territory seized by Russia since the Feb. 24 invasion, according to British defense officials. Russia now controls about 18 percent of Ukraine, including the parts of the Donbas and Crimea regions that have effectively been under Russian control since 2014, the British Defense Ministry said in a battleground update posted Monday on Twitter.

3. Global impact

  • Charles McGonigal, the FBI’s former top spy hunter in New York, was charged Monday with taking secret cash payments of more than $225,000 while overseeing highly sensitive cases and of breaking the law by trying to get Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska removed from a U.S. sanctions list.
  • Germany has likened its position on the Leopards to U.S. reluctance to transfer its own M1 Abrams tanks. Washington has declined to send the M1 Abrams tanks, despite the urging of some lawmakers, citing concerns over training and maintenance. In his nightly address on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not mention Leopards, but he praised the United States for agreeing to send more fighting vehicles, including Bradleys.

4. From our correspondents

For Ukraine, what’s so special about Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks? The Leopard battle tank was introduced in 1979 and has since been upgraded several times, gaining a reputation as one of the best battle tanks in the world. It is more advanced than many of the Soviet-era tanks fielded by both Russian and Ukrainian forces, The Washington Post’s Adam Taylor, William Neff and Daniel Wolfe write.

Other countries have offered different tanks: Britain promised 14 Challenger 2 models this month. But the Leopard 2’s speed and ease of use — as well as the fact that there are a large number of them already in Europe — have made them more attractive to Kyiv. Even older versions of the tank have modern optics, including thermal imaging, that allow them to operate day and night.

