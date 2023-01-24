Ukraine live briefing: NATO secretary general, German defense minister meet amid call for tanks

Germany is under increasing pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, including Poland, to either send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv or sign off on transfers by other European countries of the German-made weapons.
For Ukraine, what’s so special about Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks? The Leopard battle tank was introduced in 1979 and has since been upgraded several times, gaining a reputation as one of the best battle tanks in the world. It is more advanced than many of the Soviet-era tanks fielded by both Russian and Ukrainian forces, The Washington Post’s Adam Taylor, William Neff and Daniel Wolfe write.
Other countries have offered different tanks: Britain promised 14 Challenger 2 models this month. But the Leopard 2’s speed and ease of use — as well as the fact that there are a large number of them already in Europe — have made them more attractive to Kyiv. Even older versions of the tank have modern optics, including thermal imaging, that allow them to operate day and night.