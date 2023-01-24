Ukraine live briefing: NATO secretary general, German defense minister meet amid call for tanks

Germany is under increasing pressure from Ukraine and some NATO allies, including Poland, to either send Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv or sign off on transfers by other European countries of the German-made weapons.

Germany’s new defense minister, Boris Pistorius, said in a weekend television interview that the decision was not one to be made in haste. He added that it was a question of weighing Germany’s own security and fears that it could be seen as a “participant” in the war against supporting Ukraine “with all our might.” Pistorius and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg are set to hold a news conference at 9:15 a.m. local time Tuesday after a meeting in Berlin.