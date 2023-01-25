What to know about M1 Abrams tanks and why they matter to Ukraine

The Biden administration is due to reveal plans to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, after U.S. officials raised concerns about the Ukrainian military’s ability to operate and maintain the heavy battle tank.
An announcement is also expected from Washington. Here’s what to know about the U.S. battle tank:
Why does Ukraine want the U.S. M1 Abrams?
Kyiv has pleaded with its partners to send Western heavy battle tanks that could play in its favor on the front lines. The U.S. main battle tank, in service since 1980, is among the most powerful in the world. In modern versions of the vehicle, layers of depleted uranium armor provide substantial protection to those inside.
The United States and allies have said Ukraine needs heavy armor as they boost training of Ukrainian forces to fight Russian troops in the country’s east. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this week described the delivery of tanks and other armored vehicles as “urgent.”
The Kremlin, commenting Wednesday on a possible supply of Abrams tanks to Kyiv, said they “will burn like all the rest” and that their potential to help Ukraine has been overestimated, according to Russian news agencies.
Ukrainian officials have urged Washington to approve an Abrams delivery, arguing that this would prompt Germany to send its own tanks and break a logjam over dispatching such weapons from around Europe. Ukraine’s defense minister said in an interview last year that one Abrams from Washington would be a step paving the way for Leopards from Germany.
Why has the United States hesitated to send the tanks?
The Biden administration has said the U.S.-made tanks, which weigh more than 60 tons, present logistical difficulties for the battleground in Ukraine.
Pledges of more modern equipment for Ukraine have also raised questions about how its allies would train Ukrainian troops to use them.
U.S. officials have said the Abrams requires complicated maintenance, logistics and special training. “It’s expensive. It’s hard to train on … It is not the easiest system to maintain,” Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl told reporters last week after a visit to Kyiv.
How many Abrams tanks could Washington send — and when?
The United States is expected to send at least 30, and the delivery could take months, The Washington Post has reported.
The Biden administration is set to announce it will send the tanks, though they would probably not be delivered until at least the fall, a senior U.S. official with knowledge of the situation said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
How does it compare to Germany’s Leopard 2?
With some advantages, the Abrams has similar specs to the Leopard 2 tanks. The German tank is somewhat smaller than the Abrams and runs on diesel fuel, while the U.S. tank’s multi-fuel engine commonly runs on jet fuel, which can be more difficult to obtain.
While Ukraine has focused its calls on the Leopard 2 partly because there are many of them in Europe, deliveries would require sign-off from Germany, the manufacturer, which has now said it will allow other countries to send theirs.
Comparable battlefield
heavyweights
Germany’s Leopard 2 main battle tank and the United States’ M1 Abrams boast similar measurements and capabilities; indeed, some of the similarities are deliberate, to ensure the tanks can cooperate on NATO’s battlefields.
(U.S.)
M1 ABRAMS
About 32 ft.
(Germany)
LEOPARD 2
TOP
SPEED
(MPH)
VEHICLE
WEIGHT
CREW
M1 Abrams
Leopard 2
45
41.5
70 tons
55 tons
4
4
Sources: Federation of American Scientists;
Military-Today.com
WILLIAM NEFF / THE WASHINGTON POST
Adam Taylor, Loveday Morris, Karen DeYoung and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.
