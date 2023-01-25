UNESCO adds Ukraine’s ‘pearl of the Black Sea’ to World Heritage list

PARIS — The historic center of the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa was named a World Heritage site Wednesday and immediately classified as being “in danger,” following an accelerated inscription process by the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO that may pave the way for additional financial and technical assistance.
“This inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always surmounted global upheavals, is preserved from further destruction,” Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO, said in a statement after the World Heritage committee convened for an extraordinary session in Paris. Azoulay called Odessa “a world city” that “has left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts.”
While Odessa has been spared attacks on a scale of those that have flattened other Ukrainian towns, concerns for the city’s heritage prompted UNESCO to fast-track its application, which was officially submitted last October. Over the summer, fighting had damaged parts of the city’s more-than-a-century-old Museum of Fine Arts.
The city’s rich history dates to when it was the crown jewel of Imperial Russia. Today, UNESCO considers it “a unique example of a city” in Ukraine that combines “different cultural traditions and a harmonic architectural polyphony.”
It was once considered to be one of the country’s more Russia-friendly cities, but attitudes have changed. As Russian attacks against the city mounted last year, Ukrainian forces and volunteers rushed to fortify the Black Sea port city’s storied buildings — many of them built in the Italian baroque style — including the iconic opera and ballet theater, which is one of Ukraine’s oldest.
Monuments were covered with sandbags, and barricades were erected across the city. In December, local officials removed a statue of Russian empress Catherine the Great, who is often seen as a founder of the city, as part of an effort to remove signs of historical Russian influence in Ukraine.
Russian representatives at UNESCO’s world heritage committee on Wednesday repeatedly sought to stall a vote, but the city’s inclusion on the list was eventually passed by the 21-member committee. Archaeological sites in Yemen and a fair in Lebanon were also added to the World Heritage list.
Wednesday’s decision to inscribe Odessa has put a renewed spotlight on how Ukrainians are mourning not just the loss of life but also the loss of cultural heritage across their country. At least 236 cultural sites have been damaged in Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February, according to UNESCO.
Among the damaged sites are monuments, libraries and historic buildings, Krista Pikkat, director of the agency’s Culture and Emergencies Entity, said in an interview with The Post in December. The tally represents “the tip of the iceberg,” she said.
In Kharkiv, a city in northeast Ukraine, the fighting heavily damaged the opera and ballet theater last year, and Russian attacks destroyed the theater of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, which had been used as a shelter for hundreds of displaced people.
Odessa’s historic center is the eighth UNESCO World Heritage site in Ukraine, joining St. Sophia’s Cathedral in the capital, Kyiv, and the historic center of Lviv in western Ukraine, which are all “considered to be of outstanding value to humanity” by the U.N. agency.
When Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky formalized Odessa’s candidacy last October, he called on the U.N. agency to “provide a clear signal that the world will not turn a blind eye to the destruction of our common history.” Russia is a state party to the 1972 UNESCO convention that obliges it “not to take any deliberate measures which might damage” World Heritage sites.
But in his speech in October, Zelensky also suggested that the designation of Odessa as a World Heritage site may by itself be insufficient to deter Russian attacks, citing Russian strikes that only narrowly missed the St. Sophia’s Cathedral in Kyiv that month.
