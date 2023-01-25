Ukraine live briefing: U.S. and Germany poised to send heavy battle tanks to Ukraine

The United States and Germany are expected to unveil plans Wednesday to provide heavy battle tanks to Ukraine, following months of lobbying by Kyiv, as its fight against Russia approaches one year and the invasion shows no signs of letting up.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
For Ukraine, what’s so special about Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks? The Leopard battle tank was introduced in 1979 and has since been upgraded several times, gaining a reputation as one of the best battle tanks in the world. It is more advanced than many of the Soviet-era tanks fielded by both Russian and Ukrainian forces, The Washington Post’s Adam Taylor, William Neff and Daniel Wolfe write.
Even older versions of the tank have modern optics, including thermal imaging, that allow it to operate day and night, as well as magnification and a laser range finder to track targets. The tanks are built to move quickly, with a maximum speed of around 44 miles per hour despite their 55-ton weight, according to the manufacturer. And, they’re powered by a diesel engine, which makes them relatively easy to refuel.