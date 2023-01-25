Ukraine live briefing: U.S. and Germany poised to send heavy battle tanks to Ukraine A German-made Leopard 2 tank, seen in 2011. (Michael Sohn/AP)

The United States and Germany are expected to unveil plans Wednesday to provide heavy battle tanks to Ukraine, following months of lobbying by Kyiv, as its fight against Russia approaches one year and the invasion shows no signs of letting up. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to meet with his cabinet early Wednesday before making a formal announcement on the German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Meanwhile, U.S. officials say the Biden administration has decided to provide M1 Abrams tanks, despite concerns that they might require too much training and maintenance for Ukraine. The development prompted a swift rebuke from Russia’s ambassador to the United States, who called any decision by Washington to supply such tanks to Kyiv a “blatant provocation.”

1. Key developments

Senior security officials from Germany, France, Britain and the United States will meet Wednesday to discuss Ukraine's requests for more materiel assistance. London is dispatching some of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks, while the German-made Leopard 2 is especially attractive to Kyiv because many of the armored vehicles — which are speedy and easy to use — are already in Europe.

A European official confirmed reports Tuesday from several German news outlets, citing government and coalition officials, that Berlin has decided to deliver at least one tank company — consisting of about 14 of its own Leopards — and grant permission to others to reexport them. A German government spokesman declined to comment on the reports.

Several senior Ukrainian officials resigned or were removed Tuesday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to make wide-ranging personnel changes amid public outcry over corruption allegations involving government and law enforcement officials. Zelensky said Ukrainian officials would not be permitted to travel abroad for vacation or for any reason other than work. U.S. lawmakers from both parties praised his crackdown on corruption.

2. Battleground updates

The U.S. tanks are unlikely to arrive by spring, when Russian forces are expected to begin a new offensive, which means Ukraine will need to rely on other armored vehicles on the battlefield in the near term. The Biden administration will order some 30 Abrams tanks from manufacturers, rather than transfer them from existing U.S. stocks, officials said Tuesday.

Poland has offered more immediate hope of getting the German-made tanks to Ukraine's front lines. The country's defense minister said Tuesday that he had sought official consent to reexport some of its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, and the German government confirmed that it had received the request. About 2,000 of the armored vehicles are scattered across Europe, and the German government must sign off on transfers by any countries that use them.

Ukraine’s military said Wednesday that Russian offensives were continuing around the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas in eastern Ukraine. Dozens of settlements were attacked, and the threat of rocket strikes remained high.

3. Global impact

Two British men who went missing this month in eastern Ukraine were killed while attempting to evacuate civilians, according to a family statement. Andrew Bagshaw, a dual citizen of Britain and New Zealand, and Chris Parry were volunteers delivering humanitarian assistance to the front lines. The two men were last seen departing for the town of Soledar, the site of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces earlier this month.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters Tuesday that Ottawa remains committed to supporting Kyiv "for as long as it takes." Freeland, who is also the country's finance minister, said a Ukrainian victory this year "would be a big boost for the global economy." Canada has not yet said whether it would supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that his country is running low on some medicines. "There has been a shortage of some drugs, despite the fact that we saw [domestic] production of pharmaceutical products in the [first] three quarters of last year grow by about 22 percent," Putin said in a televised meeting, Reuters reported. Pharmaceuticals aren't subject to Western sanctions, but the war has led to logistical delays.

4. From our correspondents

For Ukraine, what’s so special about Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks? The Leopard battle tank was introduced in 1979 and has since been upgraded several times, gaining a reputation as one of the best battle tanks in the world. It is more advanced than many of the Soviet-era tanks fielded by both Russian and Ukrainian forces, The Washington Post’s Adam Taylor, William Neff and Daniel Wolfe write.

Even older versions of the tank have modern optics, including thermal imaging, that allow it to operate day and night, as well as magnification and a laser range finder to track targets. The tanks are built to move quickly, with a maximum speed of around 44 miles per hour despite their 55-ton weight, according to the manufacturer. And, they’re powered by a diesel engine, which makes them relatively easy to refuel.

