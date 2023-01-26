200 asylum-seeking children missing from U.K. care, sparking outrage

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — A revelation that more than 200 children seeking asylum in Britain were missing from government care has triggered an uproar and calls from charities to stop placing unaccompanied children in hotels. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In a letter to the British prime minister, more than 100 organizations urged the government on Thursday to end an operation they described as unsafe.

They warned that the minors were “at risk of trafficking and exploitation” after Simon Murray, parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Home Office, said 200 were missing. The government has used the hotels since 2021 for children who were separated or arrived alone, including on perilous dinghy journeys across the English Channel.

Some officials have raised fears that organized criminals targeted children at hotels for labor or trafficking, though Murray told lawmakers this week that his department did not “know of any cases of kidnap.”

He said the rise in small-boat crossings to Britain — which has renewed debate and scrutiny of the country’s immigration policies — “meant we have had temporarily to accommodate” about 4,600 children in hotels overall. But the children’s and refugee charities said Thursday it was “no longer possible to justify the use of hotels as ‘temporary.’”

British officials said most of the missing children were boys of Albanian origin, and at least 13 were under the age of 16.

In the House of Lords on Monday, Murray faced questions from lawmakers about reports, including from the Observer newspaper last week, that some children had been abducted. The claims have sparked an uproar from opposition politicians, local authorities and rights groups.

He said the Home Office was investigating recent media reports but was not aware of any kidnappings. There are “many reasons children go missing,” he said.

“Many of those who have gone missing are subsequently traced,” Murray added. He said the government hoped to phase out the use of hotels “as soon as we can” but that he could not give an exact time frame.

At another legislative debate Tuesday, one member of Parliament described the missing cases as “horrific,” while another said it was “putting children at risk.” Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told the parliamentary debate that local authorities would get additional state funding for taking a young person from one of these hotels into their care as of next month.

The children’s commissioner for England, who has visited the hotels, also said she asked the home secretary for “assurances on the steps being taken to safeguard” the children.

The nonprofit Refugee Council said Thursday that unaccompanied children should be in the social care of the local authority instead of at hotels. “The government must spare no resource to find all children who are missing,” it said.

