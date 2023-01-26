Israeli raid kills nine in Palestinian city amid escalating attacks

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least nine Palestinians, including an elderly woman, were killed in an Israeli raid in the north of the occupied West Bank early Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Israel Defense Forces described it as a “counterterrorism operation” against Islamic Jihad militants involved in attacks on Israelis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Twenty other people have been injured, four others seriously, in the violence at the Jenin refugee camp, according to the Health Ministry update posted on Facebook.

“The situation in Jenin camp is very critical,” Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said in a separate statement, adding that Israeli forces were preventing ambulances from reaching the injured.

She also said that Israeli forces had “deliberately” fired tear gas at a pediatric ward of a hospital.

The Israeli military later said its forces had conducted a raid against members of Islamic Jihad who were “heavily involved” in planning and carrying out attacks against Israelis, but it accused the militants of opening fire first. It said six “terrorists” were killed, while another surrendered, adding that reports of other casualties were being “looked into.”

Advertisement

There have been almost daily Israeli operations on targets in the West Bank, but the scale of Thursday’s conflict and the number of fatalities were unusual.

According to figures from the United Nations, 151 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank last year — the highest figure since the U.N. began keeping systematic records in 2005. They include U.S. citizen and Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot while covering another raid at the refugee camp in Jenin on May 11.

The latest violence comes weeks after Benjamin Netanyahu once again became Israel’s prime minister, with the most right-wing cabinet in the country’s history.

GiftOutline Gift Article