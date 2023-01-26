Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv eyes fighter jets after tank deals with U.S., Germany

Ukrainian officials pressed for more defense support, including fighter jets and long-range missiles, after long-awaited commitments on battle tanks were confirmed by the United States and Germany. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that among the country’s next targets were Western-type fighter jets.
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address also called for progress in defense cooperation. “We have to unlock the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine; it is important for us to expand our cooperation in artillery. We have to achieve the supply of aircraft to Ukraine.”
On Wednesday, President Biden announced that the United States would provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and Germany said it would send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks and allow other European countries to do the same.
Ukraine’s continued pressure for Western defense supply comes amid a ground loss in Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, which had seen pitched battles in recent weeks.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. Analysis from our correspondents
Ukrainian journalists are uncovering Ukrainian corruption. This week brought a series of resignations or dismissals for Ukrainian senior officials, including a close adviser of Zelensky, over allegations of corruption, in a deeply uncomfortable development for the country at a time the world has rallied around it with defense and financial support. In the preceding months, local journalists in Ukraine had been on the trail.
For a top Ukrainian official, the downfall came from a fatal weakness: a conspicuous interest in luxury cars. In October, Ukrainian news outlet Bihus.info shared photos of Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, driving a new Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that had been donated for humanitarian aid. Two months later, the news website Ukrainska Pravda reported that Tymoshenko had been filmed multiple times driving a 2021 Porsche Taycan, worth around $100,000.
Fighting corruption is one condition for European Union membership, a prize Ukraine has long been seeking.