Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv eyes fighter jets after tank deals with U.S., Germany A Leopard 2 tank during a demonstration by the German Bundeswehr near Hannover, Germany. (Michael Sohn/AP)

Listen Gift Article Share

Ukrainian officials pressed for more defense support, including fighter jets and long-range missiles, after long-awaited commitments on battle tanks were confirmed by the United States and Germany. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that among the country’s next targets were Western-type fighter jets. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight President Volodymyr Zelensky in his nightly address also called for progress in defense cooperation. “We have to unlock the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine; it is important for us to expand our cooperation in artillery. We have to achieve the supply of aircraft to Ukraine.”

On Wednesday, President Biden announced that the United States would provide 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and Germany said it would send 14 Leopard 2 battle tanks and allow other European countries to do the same.

Advertisement

Ukraine’s continued pressure for Western defense supply comes amid a ground loss in Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region, which had seen pitched battles in recent weeks.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The White House said changed conditions on the ground prompted the M1 tanks decision. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator “are the conditions on the ground and the kinds of fighting that the Russians are doing right now,” and that Ukraine will need to be capable of fighting back through 2023. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby told reporters Wednesday that although tanks had not been ruled out earlier, what has changed“are the conditions on the ground and the kinds of fighting that the Russians are doing right now,” and that Ukraine will need to be capable of fighting back through 2023.

German tanks will arrive in Ukraine by the end of March, the German Defense Ministry said , in time for a possible spring offensive by Russia. U.S. Abrams are expected to reach much later, but Kirby said Wednesday that training is likely to begin “in weeks not months.”

Germany’s decision to supply tanks to Ukraine is “extremely dangerous” and will only serve to escalate the conflict, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said Wednesday. He accused Berlin of abandoning its “historical responsibility” for crimes committed against Russians under the Nazis and contradicting the country’s nonconfrontational stance.

2. Battleground updates

Air raid sirens sounded in several regions in Ukraine, including Kyiv, overnight. On overnight. On Telegram , Kyiv’s regional military administration said drones were shot down over the city and warned of the threat of a large-scale missile attack in the country. Power outages were put in place protectively to prevent infrastructure damage.

Ukraine has withdrawn from salt-mining town Soledar in eastern Donetsk, military spokesman Sergiy Cherevaty told The Post on Wednesday. Russia’s mercenary Wagner group had earlier claimed to have captured it. Though Chervaty did not say when the withdrawal took place, he said it was done in an “organized manner.” The Post could not independently verify his claims.

Russian strikes have damaged more than 1,000 medical facilities since the invasion began, the country’s the country’s health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Ukraine needs about $1 billion to rebuild all of its medical infrastructure. Nearly 200 facilities have been destroyed and are beyond repair.

3. Global impact

New U.S. ambassador Lynn Tracy arrived in Russia on Wednesday, the embassy in Moscow said on on Wednesday, the embassy in Moscow said on Twitter. A senior Foreign Service officer, Tracy has served as the ambassador to Armenia and was the deputy chief of mission in Moscow between 2014 and 2017.

Switzerland announced Wednesday that it would implement new sanctions against Russia introduced by introduced by European Union in December. All new investments in Russia’s mining sector will be banned and additional restrictions will be placed on the export of military goods or development of the defense sector.

UNESCO has designated Odessa’s historic center to a list of endangered heritage sites. “While the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always surmounted global upheavals, is preserved from further destruction,” Audrey Azoulay, director general of “While the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always surmounted global upheavals, is preserved from further destruction,” Audrey Azoulay, director general of UNESCO , said in a statement Wednesday.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus can participate in 2024 summer games as “neutral athletes” who do not “represent their state,” the the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday in a statement. There has been pressure in recent months on the Olympic committee to ban athletes from the countries following the invasion of Ukraine. “No athlete should be prevented from competing just because of their passport,” the IOC wrote.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan, was filmed posing with fans of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Australian Open on Wednesday. In a on Wednesday. In a YouTube video , Srdjan poses for a photograph with a man brandishing a Putin flag and wearing a “Z” symbol T-shirt symbolizing support for the invasion of Ukraine. As Srdjan moves away, he appears to “long live the Russians,” the Sydney Morning Herald reported. Russian flags and clothing with Z symbols are banned from the tournament.

4. Analysis from our correspondents

Ukrainian journalists are uncovering Ukrainian corruption. This week brought a series of resignations or dismissals for Ukrainian senior officials, including a close adviser of Zelensky, over allegations of corruption, in a deeply uncomfortable development for the country at a time the world has rallied around it with defense and financial support. In the preceding months, local journalists in Ukraine had been on the trail.

For a top Ukrainian official, the downfall came from a fatal weakness: a conspicuous interest in luxury cars. In October, Ukrainian news outlet Bihus.info shared photos of Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, driving a new Chevrolet Tahoe SUV that had been donated for humanitarian aid. Two months later, the news website Ukrainska Pravda reported that Tymoshenko had been filmed multiple times driving a 2021 Porsche Taycan, worth around $100,000.

Fighting corruption is one condition for European Union membership, a prize Ukraine has long been seeking.

GiftOutline Gift Article