Business empire of Asia’s richest man hit by sell-off after fraud report

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW DELHI — Shares of the Adani Group, the Indian energy and infrastructure conglomerate headed by one of the world’s richest men, Gautam Adani, plummeted Friday after a U.S. research firm published extensive allegations of fraud that rocked business circles in the world’s fifth largest economy. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The sell-off, which triggered Indian markets to halt trading in several of its subsidiaries, came three days after Hindenburg Research, a short-seller firm based in New York, published a lengthy report that accused Adani of, among other things, artificially boosting his share prices over the course of several decades by using a network of overseas shell companies linked to his family members.

The firm said it believed Adani companies were heavily indebted and trading at more than 80 percent higher valuations than their fair value and announced it had taken a short position, meaning it was betting that Adani shares would fall.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations and said it was considering legal action against Hindenburg. In a statement issued Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh called the report “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts.”

Advertisement

By midday Friday, shares in Adani Enterprises, the group’s umbrella holding company, fell by 15 percent while several other subsidiaries, including Adani’s renewable energy and electricity transmission businesses, fell by 20 percent. The seven publicly traded Adani companies lost a combined $50 billion in market capitalization this week, according to Bloomberg.

Hindenburg had timed its report to sabotage Adani’s secondary share offering this week, Singh, the CFO, said in a video released by the company, which showed him speaking into a camera while standing beside the Indian national flag.

The group’s apparent proximity to the Indian government has long been seen in Indian business circles as one of its advantages over competitors — but also a point of criticism.

While detractors argue Adani’s success in becoming a leading supplier of coal-fired power, shipping, food and renewable energy was largely owed to his proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his admirers argue that he has built crucial infrastructure that supports India’s growth, delivered employment for millions of people and carried out investments that have aligned neatly with the government’s policy goals.

Advertisement

In its report this week, Hindenburg highlighted the company’s ability to circumvent regulator scrutiny and suppress criticism in the press.

“A system is broken when corporate behemoths like Adani Group seem able run an intricate fraud in broad daylight and when ordinary citizens are terrified to speak out against those who use their power and wealth to suppress criticism,” it said. “We hope this report marks the beginning of a change.”

India’s broad Sensex index fell less than 2 percent on Friday.

GiftOutline Gift Article