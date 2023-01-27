At least 5 killed in Jerusalem synagogue shooting

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TEL AVIV — A Palestinian gunman killed at least five people, including children, during Friday night prayers at a synagogue in East Jerusalem. The attack comes amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence that is among the first tests for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The Palestinian gunman entered the synagogue, in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem, at about 8:15 pm local time and opened fire on worshipers gathered for Friday night prayers, according to a statement by Israeli police. He then ran back onto the street and began firing at passersby before being killed at the scene.

At least five others were injured, according to Israeli media, including several in critical condition.

The gunman is believed to have acted alone, though Israeli police said they were searching for the person who drove him to the site.

The shooting comes a day after Israeli forces killed nine Palestinians, including at least one civilian, during a military raid in Jenin, the West Bank city that has become a hotbed of armed Palestinian resistance. On Thursday night, militants in the Gaza Strip fired at least 13 rockets into Israel, raising new fears of a wider outbreak of violence.

Mushir al-Masri, a politician from Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, congratulated the Jerusalem attacker, saying the shooting was “a quick response to the Jenin massacre, and it is evidence of the vitality and readiness of the resistance."

The killing comes as Israeli security officials are preparing for Ramadan, which will converge with the Jewish holiday of Passover and has in recent years been accompanied by an uptick in violence.

“Terrorism must not be allowed to rear its head,” tweeted Yair Lapid, the head of the Israeli opposition. “We must use a hard hand against it."

Prime Minister Netanyahu and the high-profile members of his right-wing coalition have not yet commented.

Sufian Taha in Jerusalem contributed to this report. Hazem Balousha contributed from Gaza City.

