Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv defiant after missile strikes; U.S. to send newer Abrams tanks

By
January 27, 2023 at 2:01 a.m. EST
Galyna Panosyan, 69, sits amid the ruins of her house near Kyiv, after Russia launched missile attacks throughout Ukraine on Thursday. (Roman Pilipey/Getty Images)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed defiance against the Kremlin after another barrage of Russian missiles hit targets throughout Ukraine on Thursday, in the wake of Western pledges to ship heavy battle tanks to Kyiv. “This evil, this Russian aggression can and should be stopped only with adequate weapons. The terrorist state will not understand anything else,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

“Every Russian missile against our cities, every Iranian drone used by terrorists is an argument why we need more weapons,” he added. “Only weapons neutralize terrorists.”

1. Key developments

  • The latest Russian missiles killed at least 11 people and injured another 11 residents, a Ukrainian government spokesman said. Ukraine’s top general said Russia had fired 55 air and sea-based missiles. Ukraine’s air force said 24 Iranian-made drones were also shot down.
  • The variant of the American tank going to Ukraine will be the M1A2 Abrams, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Thursday, disclosing for the first time new details about what kind of tank will be purchased and sent to Kyiv. The M1A2 has more advanced electronics and targeting ability than the M1A1 Abrams, according to U.S. military specifications. The U.S. military owns both versions.
  • U.S. government auditors are in Kyiv this week as part of broader measures aimed at ensuring “no aid or weapons” sent to Ukraine are diverted, Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary for political affairs at the State Department, told lawmakers Thursday. The remarks came after senior Ukrainian officials resigned or faced dismissal this week due to allegations of corruption.
  • Yevgeniy Prigozhin, the Russian tycoon behind Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, decried new U.S. sanctions imposed on Wagner. In a statement, Prigozhin said that he alone funded the group and said that he would “spit on” any sanctions. Prigozhin and Wagner have been accused of working to evade sanctions in the past; some U.S. lawmakers feel that Wagner should be designated a terrorist organization, a label that would carry even stronger financial restrictions.

2. Battleground updates

  • The Wagner group appears to have suffered heavy losses in recent battles in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported Thursday. Videos and photographs of a gravesite in southern Russia show a formerly empty plot of land steadily being filled with freshly-dug graves. The news agency said it had matched some of the names of those buried with publicly-available documents and social media accounts.
  • International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi warned that “powerful explosions have been occurring outside” the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Grossi has repeatedly urged Ukraine and Russia to establish a protected nuclear safety zone around the plant. The six reactors at the plant remain shut down, with two continuing in hot shutdown mode to supply steam and heat to the plant and the nearby city of Enerhodar, the IAEA has said.

3. Global impact

  • Ukraine would welcome Australia’s joining the United States and other allies in sending modern heavy tanks to Kyiv, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, said during an appearance on Australian radio Friday morning. The diplomat said Ukraine would also appreciate additional bushmasters, mine-resistant armored vehicles that Australia shipped to Kyiv last year. “We’re extremely thankful for what Australia has done so far,” he said. The remarks came after Canada announced it would join allies in shipping stocks of its German-made Leopard tanks.
  • Japan announced new sanctions against Russia on Friday, adding dozens of items to a list of goods banned from being exported to Russia. They included water cannon systems, gas exploration equipment, tear gas, explosives, X-ray inspection equipment and robots.
  • The European Union is proposing new sanctions against Belarus targeting energy and technology, Bloomberg reported, citing documents it had seen. The sanctions would restrict Belarus’s trade in luxury goods, dual-use technologies and goods that could be diverted for military use and energy materials like oil or coal.

4. From our correspondents

Inside Ukraine’s POW detention center: The Washington Post recently visited a detention center where Ukraine holds prisoners of war from Russia and parts of eastern Ukraine that have been ruled by Russian proxies since 2014.

The prisoners at this camp in western Ukraine walked without handcuffs around their wrists, instead linking their hands behind their backs and keeping their heads down, write Kamila Hrabchuk and Heidi Levine. The center’s staff said new prisoners arrive every week just as others leave to be exchanged. Once home, they could be sent back to the front.

