Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv defiant after missile strikes; U.S. to send newer Abrams tanks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed defiance against the Kremlin after another barrage of Russian missiles hit targets throughout Ukraine on Thursday, in the wake of Western pledges to ship heavy battle tanks to Kyiv. “This evil, this Russian aggression can and should be stopped only with adequate weapons. The terrorist state will not understand anything else,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.
“Every Russian missile against our cities, every Iranian drone used by terrorists is an argument why we need more weapons,” he added. “Only weapons neutralize terrorists.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Inside Ukraine’s POW detention center: The Washington Post recently visited a detention center where Ukraine holds prisoners of war from Russia and parts of eastern Ukraine that have been ruled by Russian proxies since 2014.
The prisoners at this camp in western Ukraine walked without handcuffs around their wrists, instead linking their hands behind their backs and keeping their heads down, write Kamila Hrabchuk and Heidi Levine. The center’s staff said new prisoners arrive every week just as others leave to be exchanged. Once home, they could be sent back to the front.