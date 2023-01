Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky calls for long-range missiles; tank training set to begin Ukrainian soldiers pose for a photo before going to the front line in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Saturday. (Andriy Dubchak/AP)

Listen Gift Article Share

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has renewed his plea for Western nations to supply Ukraine with more potent weapons, including the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, to help Kyiv defend against Russian attacks from places far from the front line. “There can be no taboo in the supply of weapons to protect against Russian terror,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

Kyiv has long argued that it needs the U.S.-made weapons to strike Russian targets in places such as Crimea — which have been used to launch missile and drone attacks across Ukrainian cities, with devastating effect. Washington has so far resisted Kyiv’s calls, concerned that providing Ukraine with a weapon with capable of hitting targets inside Russia could escalate the nearly year-long conflict.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Zelensky’s call came as Russia’s Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of firing an American-made HIMARS rocket launcher at a hospital in the Kremlin-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, alleging Saturday that it in the Kremlin-controlled Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine, alleging Saturday that it killed 14 and injured 24 . The Washington Post was not able to independently verify the claims, and there was no immediate response from Ukraine.

Intense fighting continues on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where Western and Ukrainian officials and military where Western and Ukrainian officials and military analysts have warned that Moscow is probably gearing up for a major offensive in the spring, in a bid to regain the upper hand after a string of Ukrainian military successes in recent months.

Ukraine has said that it needs at least 300 tanks to support a large-scale spring offensive. last week broke a stalemate among Kyiv’s international allies, paving the way for the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks and, eventually, the U.S. Abrams M1. Germany and Poland are set to begin tank training programs for Ukrainian forces in days, as they Several days of nonstop negotiations last week broke a stalemate among Kyiv’s international allies, paving the way for the delivery of German-made Leopard 2 tanks and, eventually, the U.S. Abrams M1. Germany and Poland are set to begin tank training programs for Ukrainian forces in days, as they rush deliveries for spring

2. Battleground updates

Recent Russian ground attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeast Ukraine “may be intended to disperse Ukrainian forces and set conditions for an offensive in Luhansk,” analysts at D.C. think tank the Institute for the Study of War “may be intended to disperse Ukrainian forces and set conditions for an offensive in Luhansk,” analysts at D.C. think tank the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest battleground update. So far, though, there is no sign the Kremlin is forming strike groups in neighboring Belarus, where the initial invasion was launched last February, they added.

A Russian official has dismissed a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency that explosions are occurring “almost daily” outside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, described the U.N. nuclear agency’s report as a Nuclear Power Plant. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the head of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, described the U.N. nuclear agency’s report as a “provocation” according to Russian news agency Tass. The plant is Europe’s biggest, with six nuclear reactors

Russian President Vladimir Putin is issuing preemptive pardons for convicts who serve in Russian operations in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the pardons were occurring “in strict accordance with Russian law,” Tass , according to the Kremlin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the pardons were occurring “in strict accordance with Russian law,” Tass reported

3. Global impact

Zelensky congratulated Petr Pavel, a retired army general who defeated billionaire Andrej Babis to become the new president of the Czech Republic on Saturday. The race was seen by some as a contest between to become the new president of the Czech Republic on Saturday. The race was seen by some as a contest between populism and constitutional democracy , played out against the backdrop of the Ukraine war. Zelensky called for “close personal cooperation” between the two countries under the new president, “in the interests of a united Europe.”

North Korea has rejected as “baseless” U.S. claims that it has supplied Russia with weapons, describing it as an attempt by Washington to justify its own military aid for Kyiv, according to a statement carried by state news agency KCNA Sunday. Kwon Chung-keun, director of U.S. affairs at North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also called the U.S. decision to send M1 battle tanks to Ukraine a “criminal act against humanity,” , describing it as an attempt by Washington to justify its own military aid for Kyiv, according to a statement carried by state news agency KCNA Sunday. Kwon Chung-keun, director of U.S. affairs at North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also called the U.S. decision to send M1 battle tanks to Ukraine a “criminal act against humanity,” Reuters reported.

4. From our correspondents

Short on time, Biden sought new Ukraine tank plan to break stalemate: After weeks of failing to persuade Chancellor Olaf Scholz to free up Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks for shipment to Ukraine, the Biden administration came up with a new plan that would finally resolve the dispute.

It was Secretary of State Antony Blinken who suggested the possible workaround, write Karen DeYoung, Dan Lamothe and Loveday Morris. What if they announced a commitment to supply M1s — something Scholz insisted on if Germany was to provide its own battle tanks — but at some future point as part of Kyiv’s long-term needs? It could provide Scholz with the cover he sought to allow the Leopards to move right away. At the same time, it would give the Pentagon time to address concerns about training and logistics.

GiftOutline Gift Article