Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky calls for Olympic ban on Russian athletes and faster weapon deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for Russian athletes to be barred from competing in next year’s Olympics, while his country remains under attack. “As we prepare for the Paris Olympics, we must be sure that Russia will not be able to use it or any other international sporting event to promote aggression or its state chauvinism,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.

The president said he has written to French President Emmanuel Macron to convey his request, after the International Olympic Committee last week reaffirmed that it will allow “neutral athletes” from Russia and Belarus to participate without representing their state.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Zelensky described the situation on the front lines in the eastern Donetsk region as “very tough.” Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other areas in the region are under “constant Russian attacks” he said, as Russian forces attempt to break through Ukraine’s defense.

The president is calling on international allies to speed up delivery of weapons supplies, just days after just days after nonstop negotiations broke a stalemate over battle tanks. “Russia hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We must speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary weaponry options for Ukraine,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian tank operators have arrived in the United Kingdom to receive training on how to use the Challenger 2 tanks that to receive training on how to use the Challenger 2 tanks that London recently pledged to send Kyiv . Britain’s Defense Ministry on Sunday posted photos of more than a dozen individuals, with their faces blurred, disembarking from a Royal Air Force plane . Training with German-made Leopard 2 tanks is set to begin within days as Germany and Poland rush deliveries for spring

2. Battleground updates

Delays by Western allies in sending high-end military materiel to Ukraine — including long-range weapons, advanced air defense systems and battle tanks — have hampered Kyiv’s ability to mount larger counteroffensive operations and take advantage of opportunities offered up “by flaws and failures in Russian military operations,” analysts at U.S.-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War advanced air defense systems and battle tanks— have hampered Kyiv’s ability to mount larger counteroffensive operations and take advantage of opportunities offered up “by flaws and failures in Russian military operations,” analysts at U.S.-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest report.

Russian artillery struck a hospital, a school, residential buildings and municipal facilities in Kherson on Sunday , Zelensky said in his , Zelensky said in his nightly address . Three people were killed and six injured, he said, adding that the regional authority needed blood donations to treat the wounded. Two of the wounded were nurses, he added.

Ukraine’s military said in a Sunday update that Russian forces had shelled Bakhmut, the center of some of the fiercest fighting in recent months. Ukraine is grappling with a thorny decision on how many more forces and how much more weaponry to expend defending the city, which has symbolic significance for both sides, although the center of some of the fiercest fighting in recent months. Ukraine is grappling with a thorny decision on how many more forces and how much more weaponry to expend defending the city, which has symbolic significance for both sides, although many military analysts view it as of relatively little strategic significance.

3. Global impact

Turkey’s president has indicated his country could approve Finland’s application for NATO membership ahead of Sweden, which applied jointly. “If needed, we could give a different message about Finland,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Erdogan ahead of Sweden, which applied jointly. “If needed, we could give a different message about Finland,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Erdogan last week suggested recent protests in Stockholm by an anti-Islam activist and another by pro-Kurdish groups could jeopardize Sweden’s bid. Finland and Sweden asked to join the military alliance after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Their membership would double NATO’s land border with Russia and reshape European security

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea to increase military support to Ukraine during a visit to Seoul on Monday. In a speech, he noted that other countries had changed their stance on not providing weapons to countries in conflict since Russia’s invasion, and there is an “urgent need” for ammunition, Reuters during a visit to Seoul on Monday. In a speech, he noted that other countries had changed their stance on not providing weapons to countries in conflict since Russia’s invasion, and there is an “urgent need” for ammunition, Reuters reported

Estonia’s prime minister, Kaja Kallas, has also criticized the IOC for allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in events in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. She described the IOC decision as “politically and morally wrong,” in events in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. She described the IOC decision as “politically and morally wrong,” writing on Twitter that sport is “a tool in Russia’s propaganda machine,” and that “ignoring that means siding with aggression.”

4. From our correspondents

Along front line river, this deadly road shows toll of Russia’s war: As Ukraine awaits new tanks from the United States and Europe, and fighting rages over strategic towns in the east, a war of attrition is underway along the Dnieper River, write Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka. Russia controls the east bank and Ukraine controls the west, with the river limiting territorial advances, permitting — for now at least — only destruction from a distance.

Washington Post journalists spent several days traveling along the Ukrainian-controlled main and back roads that connect the towns and villages along the river to see how civilians are surviving winter, frequently without gas or electricity. Often only the elderly are left, surviving on food handouts, without heat. Residents fear they could be killed at any moment, and still whisper of collaborators living among them.

