Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky calls for Olympic ban on Russian athletes and faster weapon deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is calling for Russian athletes to be barred from competing in next year’s Olympics, while his country remains under attack. “As we prepare for the Paris Olympics, we must be sure that Russia will not be able to use it or any other international sporting event to promote aggression or its state chauvinism,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.
The president said he has written to French President Emmanuel Macron to convey his request, after the International Olympic Committee last week reaffirmed that it will allow “neutral athletes” from Russia and Belarus to participate without representing their state.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Along front line river, this deadly road shows toll of Russia’s war: As Ukraine awaits new tanks from the United States and Europe, and fighting rages over strategic towns in the east, a war of attrition is underway along the Dnieper River, write Siobhán O’Grady and Anastacia Galouchka. Russia controls the east bank and Ukraine controls the west, with the river limiting territorial advances, permitting — for now at least — only destruction from a distance.
Washington Post journalists spent several days traveling along the Ukrainian-controlled main and back roads that connect the towns and villages along the river to see how civilians are surviving winter, frequently without gas or electricity. Often only the elderly are left, surviving on food handouts, without heat. Residents fear they could be killed at any moment, and still whisper of collaborators living among them.