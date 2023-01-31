Israelis and Palestinians both skeptical of Blinken’s two-states talk

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JERUSALEM — On one topic, Israelis and Palestinians appear to agree: Both are deeply skeptical, even scornful, of renewed calls being made by the Biden administration for a two-state solution here. Many called the gesture — at this moment of violence and radicalism — feeble, even farcical. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight On his first trip to the region after the return of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to power, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken promoted the long-held dream of two states side by side — one Israeli, one Palestinian — as the best guarantor of peace.

In a joint news conference with Netanyahu on Monday, after days of escalating bloodshed, Blinken said that maintaining the “vision” of a two-state solution was “the only way forward.”

Blinken did not call for a new round of talks. He called for calm. The last attempt to promote the two-state solution was in 2014, led by the former secretary of state John F. Kerry, ended in failure.

Netanyahu was polite but didn’t engage on the words “two states,” alluding only briefly to finding “a workable solution with our Palestinian neighbors,” before he pivoted to common ground with the United States over Iran.

On Tuesday, Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, now in his late 80s and struggling for relevance. Blinken was expected to appeal to Abbas to condemn violence.

On the topic of lasting peace, many Palestinians and Israelis view this visit by a top U.S. diplomat as just another episode in a long-running show, with well-worn themes and a cast of reappearing characters.

On the street, the two sides sound especially despondent — with both quick to conclude that the Americans are going through the motions, seeking to calm things down a little as they worry about bigger threats, coming from Russia and China.

Alice Krieger, a peace activist from Tel Aviv, said, “this conflict won’t end because things are going to get worse.”

She observed that in his remarks, Blinken expressed his condolences for the seven people killed by a Palestinian gunman outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday but didn’t mention the military raid in Jenin in the West Bank that killed 10 Palestinians a day before.

“He didn’t mention Jenin even. All he did was praise America’s relationship with Israel and say America is with you,” she said. “It made me puke.”

Outside the post office in the Palestinian neighborhood of Beit Hanina in East Jerusalem, Ahmad Abdulazid, a young accountant, said, “we are not counting on anything from Blinken and from the Americans.”

Abdulazid thought “the two-state solution is like a song the Americans sing when they want to pacify us. It’s like a lullaby you sing to children to put them to sleep.”

Both Israelis and Palestinians pointed out that Netanyahu’s new government — an alliance of settler activists, religious conservatives and hard-line ultranationalists — rose to power promising to expand the occupation of the West Bank and implement harsher measures to counter Palestinian violence.

Abdulazid said he thought the Americans would stand by as Israel built more Jewish settlements in the West Bank and appropriated more land.

“But Blinken has to understand this,” he said, “if the Palestinians lose hope, they will turn into monsters.”

Many Jewish Israelis view a Palestinian state to be an impossible prospect, and they view the Americans as meddlers, even if well-meaning.

“The position on the two-state solution is wrong. It’s anti-Israeli,” said Michael Yigal Mimon, 74, a historian from Nahariya in northern Israel.

“The majority is against this solution. We know it’s not going to help,” Mimon said. “The U.S. has this position, we just have to maneuver around it. This is not our position. It is the American position. It’s a recipe for disaster.”

A survey last week by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research shows that support for a two-state solution in the region is at an all-time low, with only one-third of Palestinians and one-third of Jewish Israelis backing the creation of two states.

Marwan Jabir, the owner of a seafood restaurant in the Palestinian neighborhood of Shufat in East Jerusalem, said the Americans still could play a vital role — by pressuring the Netanyahu government to stop demolishing Palestinian homes and carrying out military raids.

“You think those things will make the Palestinians more agreeable? More peaceful?” he asked. “America is only one that can protect Israel from itself.”

Jabir has lost hope in two states — as he has lost hope in the Palestinian Authority and its current leadership.

“I don’t think the Americans are really interested in solving the conflict,” Jabir said. “Abbas is nothing. He’s only a pawn. He’s not a player. He has no power. It is the Israel. It’s America. They decide.”

Sufian Taha contributed to this report.

