Four more men charged in 2021 assassination of Haitian president

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that four more men now face criminal charges in connection with the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse that threw the Caribbean nation into constitutional chaos.
Haitian American dual citizen Christian Sanon, 54, has been charged with conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States without filing the proper forms, according to the department.
The four men are scheduled to make their initial court appearances Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes in Miami.
Three others — Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, 43, Rodolphe Jaar, 49, and Joseph Joel John, 51 — are already in U.S. custody on charges linked to the assassination.