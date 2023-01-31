The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Four more men charged in 2021 assassination of Haitian president

January 31, 2023 at 8:38 p.m. EST
A photo of former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse is displayed in Port-au-Prince in July 2021. Moïse was assassinated that month after armed men surrounded his residence. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that four more men now face criminal charges in connection with the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse that threw the Caribbean nation into constitutional chaos.

Haitian American dual citizens James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, along with 44-year-old Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, have been charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources toward the effort, officials said in a news release.

Haitian American dual citizen Christian Sanon, 54, has been charged with conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States without filing the proper forms, according to the department.

The four men are scheduled to make their initial court appearances Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes in Miami.

Three others — Mario Antonio Palacios Palacios, 43, Rodolphe Jaar, 49, and Joseph Joel John, 51 — are already in U.S. custody on charges linked to the assassination.

