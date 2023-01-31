Four more men charged in 2021 assassination of Haitian president

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that four more men now face criminal charges in connection with the July 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse that threw the Caribbean nation into constitutional chaos .

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Haitian American dual citizens James Solages, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, along with 44-year-old Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, have been charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources toward the effort, officials said in a news release.