Pope Francis tests his personal power on trip to DRC and South Sudan

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo — Pope Francis began one of the most challenging trips of his pontificate Tuesday, a six-day journey through two of the world’s poorest countries, which also happen to constitute this continent’s troubled Catholic epicenter. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight In visiting Congo and then South Sudan, Francis is testing his personal powers. Issues that he has placed at the core of his pontificate — exploitation by external powers, the proliferation of weapons, environmental plundering — are playing out in both countries in devastating fashion, with violence worsening, peace deals teetering.

While the church is often seen as a potential stabilizing force in the heavily Catholic countries, that burden falls this week principally on the shoulders of Francis, who is 86, struggles to walk, and canceled a similar trip last year because of knee pain. Since then, rebel groups have seized control of more territory in Congo’s east, uprooting a half-million people and forcing the Vatican to cut out a planned stop in that part of the country.

This is Francis’s fifth trip to Africa, and relative to his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, he has shown far more interest in the continent. That is partly a response to fundamental shifts in the faith, which is shrinking in the West and surging here, despite challenges from Pentecostal and evangelical movements.

African seminary graduates now fill gaps in the European priesthood. And Francis has elevated a new class of African cardinals, diversifying the ranks that will eventually choose his successor.

But the interest in Africa also speaks to Francis’s personal style and the tendency during his pontificate to seek out places he views as overlooked or wrongly on the margins.

In Kinshasa on Tuesday, with a public holiday declared, hundreds of thousands of spectators lined the main road out of the airport, awaiting the papal motorcade. People poured out of the poorest neighborhoods, standing 10 to 20 deep, scaling vehicles and unfinished buildings and even the road median to catch a glimpse. “Francois,” many signs read.

On Friday, Francis will fly from Kinshasa to Juba, the South Sudanese capital. Francis has personally invested himself in brokering peace between rival factions there. In 2019, he invited President Salva Kiir and then-rebel leader Riek Machar to a spiritual retreat at the Vatican, kissing the feet of both men.

Now Kiir and Machar are both in the same government. But it is barely holding the country together. Continued fighting and year-by-year climate disasters are feeding one of Africa’s biggest refugee crises.

Key aspects of the peace deal haven’t been realized. The government recently denounced peace talks, backed by a Rome-based Catholic social service organization, as a way for opponents to buy time for war.

But before that leg of the trip, Francis will spend some 72 hours in Kinshasa, a city that is emblematic of Africa’s breakneck, often chaotic, growth. On Wednesday, he’ll preside over Mass from a stage erected at an airport, with some reports suggesting that more than a million people might attend. He’ll also meet with victims of violence from the country’s east.

Congolese say it’s hard to overstate how crucial the church is, in a country that has faced more than a century of destabilizing tragedies: colonialist plundering by the Belgians, years of autocracy and embezzlement by former longtime leader Mobuto Sese Seko, ongoing corruption and foreign interests that drain the country of its mineral wealth.

The church tends to step in where the government fails, helping particularly with education and health care. It also worked to oversee the precarious path to 2018 elections, won by Felix Tshisekedi, in Congo’s first democratic transfer of power.

“The poverty is not in itself the problem, it’s the misery,” Kisangani Archbishop Marcel Utembi, the president of the Congolese conference of bishops, told The Washington Post in an interview last year. “Unfortunately the population is living in misery while the leaders are not playing their role. The church tries to give people at least a minimum standard of life.”

Hostilities in the east have flared along the border with Rwanda, raising fears of a regional conflagration that could suck in neighboring nations — a nightmare scenario that echoes the 1998-2002 Congo war, when nine nations were eventually drawn into a conflict that cost around 2 million lives.

Last week, Rwanda fired a missile at Congolese fighter jet, which managed to land despite being damaged. Rwanda claimed its airspace had been invaded, which Congo denied, describing the shooting as “an act of war.”

A United Nations panel of experts found last year that Rwanda was supporting the M23 rebels — a claim Kigali strenuously denies but is supported by Congo experts such as Jason Stearns, an assistant professor at Simon Fraser University, in Canada. The group, formed a decade ago, is responsible for several mass killings of civilians and claims to defend ethnic Tutsis living in Congo against Hutu militias.

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame came to power at the head of a rebel force fighting to defend Tutsis from Hutu extremists who killed around 800,000 ethnic Tutsis during the 1994 genocide. Kagame says that remnants of those Hutu forces that fled into Congo remain a threat to the Rwandan state.

“Rwanda sees itself as a misunderstood victim not just of aggression from extremist groups but of an international community that did nothing in 1994 and now criticizes Rwanda for trying to protect itself,” said Stearns.

But that’s only one conflict. Stearns said there are more than 120 armed groups active in the Congo, including the two most deadly: the Allied Democratic Forces, which have pledged allegiance to Islamic State, and the Cooperative for the Development of Congo, a loose alliance of ethnically based militias.

The long-running conflicts and entrenched corruption are draining Congo’s treasury. Tshisekedi, who will seek a second term in polls scheduled for December, has had some successes, Stearns said. He’s demonstrated independence from his successor, introduced free donor-backed primary schooling and nearly doubled government revenue during his tenure. But he’s also failed to really reform Congo’s chaotic army, meaning soldiers on the front line are often without food or fuel, leaving villages vulnerable to attack.

Houreld reported from Nairobi.

