Ukraine live briefing: France puts conditions on fighter jets for Ukraine, Biden says no to F-16s

By
and  
 
January 31, 2023 at 2:01 a.m. EST
Ukrainian service members ride atop BMP-2 infantry combat vehicles in the Donetsk region on Jan. 30. (AFP/Getty Images)

France has not ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine but would only do so under certain criteria, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday, including a condition that would bar Kyiv from using the aircraft to attack Russian territory.

He made the remarks at a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who also said “there are no taboos” in discussing fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine, “but it would be a very big next step,” the Associated Press reported, adding that Ukraine has not yet formally requested the aircraft. Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told Reuters last week that fighter jets are “the next big hurdle” for the Kyiv’s desired weaponry acquisitions, following recent commitments by the United States and Germany to supply tanks.

President Biden was also asked by reporters Monday whether the United States would be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. “No,” he responded.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • The Pentagon announced Monday the first shipment of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine. More than 60 Bradleys departed from North Charleston, S.C., last week, U.S. Transportation Command said in a statement. The M2 Bradley is an American-made infantry fighting vehicle — meaning it’s intended to move and support foot soldiers. The first version was introduced to the U.S. Army in the 1980s.
  • President Biden said the United States will not send F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. Responding to a reporter’s question about the matter as he returned to the White House on Monday, the president responded, “no,” without elaborating. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on CNN afterward that “there is a lot of capability that is being sent and will be sent in coming weeks and months.”
  • France and Australia will jointly supply Ukraine with thousands of 155-millimeter artillery shells, the two nations’ defense ministers said Monday, calling the ammunition an “urgent need” as Ukrainian forces battle Russian troops in the east. The first shells, produced by a French manufacturer in cooperation with Australian companies, will be sent in the coming weeks.

2. Battleground updates

  • Russian strikes hit the cities of Kherson and Ochakiv in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said in an update early Tuesday local time. Civilians were among the victims, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, warning that “the threat of … missile strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.”
  • Other Russian strikes on settlements near the Russian border in the Kharkiv region have killed civilians and destroyed buildings, the Ukrainian military said. Regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said Monday on Telegram that a Russian missile strike badly damaged a residential building in Kharkiv, adding that at least one person died and three others were injured in the attack. He later said that a 62-year-old man was killed in another shelling attack in the city’s Chuhuiv district.

3. Global impact

  • The war in Ukraine could “accelerate” the global energy transition as countries turn to domestically produced sources, including renewables, oil and gas giant BP said in its 2023 Energy Outlook on Monday. The shortages caused by the war underscored three elements associated with the energy transition: secure, affordable and lower carbon, BP said.
  • Poland plans to increase its defense spending to 4 percent of its GDP, a boost Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called “unprecedented” in remarks to reporters Monday, Deutsche Welle reported. The nation currently spends about 2.2 percent of its GDP on defense, according to the International Trade Administration.

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine intel chief predicted Russia’s war. He says Crimea will be retaken: Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence boss, was one of the only top Ukrainian officials who correctly warned that Russia would invade the country. He was brushed off early last year, but now that his forecast has tragically come to light, his insights carry great weight with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials.

In an interview with Ukraine bureau chief Isabelle Khurshudyan, Budanov predicted that annexed Crimea would be returned to Ukraine, and that Russia would not use nuclear weapons to fight for the land. “It all started in Crimea in 2014, and it will all end there,” he said.

