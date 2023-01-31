Ukraine live briefing: France puts conditions on fighter jets for Ukraine, Biden says no to F-16s

France has not ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine but would only do so under certain criteria, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday , including a condition that would bar Kyiv from using the aircraft to attack Russian territory.

He made the remarks at a joint news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who also said “there are no taboos” in discussing fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine, “but it would be a very big next step,” the Associated Press reported, adding that Ukraine has not yet formally requested the aircraft. Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, told Reuters last week that fighter jets are “the next big hurdle” for the Kyiv’s desired weaponry acquisitions, following recent commitments by the United States and Germany to supply tanks.