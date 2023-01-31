Ukraine live briefing: France puts conditions on fighter jets for Ukraine, Biden says no to F-16s

France has not ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine but would only do so under certain criteria, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday, including a condition that would bar Kyiv from using the aircraft to attack Russian territory.
President Biden was also asked by reporters Monday whether the United States would be sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. “No,” he responded.
Ukraine intel chief predicted Russia’s war. He says Crimea will be retaken: Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine’s military intelligence boss, was one of the only top Ukrainian officials who correctly warned that Russia would invade the country. He was brushed off early last year, but now that his forecast has tragically come to light, his insights carry great weight with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials.
In an interview with Ukraine bureau chief Isabelle Khurshudyan, Budanov predicted that annexed Crimea would be returned to Ukraine, and that Russia would not use nuclear weapons to fight for the land. “It all started in Crimea in 2014, and it will all end there,” he said.