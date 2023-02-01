Radioactive capsule found in Australian desert after ‘relentless’ search

Emergency officials in Western Australia issued a hazardous materials warning on Jan. 28 after an 8mm long radioactive capsule went missing. (Video: Reuters)

A tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that sparked an urgent, days-long search after it went missing in Western Australia has now been found, officials there said Wednesday. Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson said in a news conference that the capsule was found by a member of the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organization on Wednesday morning about 30 miles south of the mining town of Newman.

“This is an extraordinary result,” Dawson said, highlighting authorities’ “relentless search over the past six days” to find the capsule and prevent the toxic substance inside it from hurting people.

The capsule — which is less than a third of an inch long — contains cesium-137, a radioactive material used in gauges for mining, one of the main industries in resource-rich Western Australia. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services had said that “exposure to this substance could cause radiation burns or radiation sickness” and warned people not to touch it and to stay a healthy distance away if they came across it.

It was first publicly reported missing late Friday, when emergency services in Western Australia, a largely rural state that makes up the western third of the country, issued a hazardous materials warning. Emergency services said the capsule was probably lost sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 16, while it was being transported from Newman to a suburb near Perth, the state’s most populous city.

“The search group have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,” Dawson, the emergency services minister, said Wednesday. “Western Australians can sleep better tonight.”

