Africa The people of eastern Congo long for the pope’s message of peace Furaha Mukeshimana, 26, sits at her neighbor's place in the church where they all take refuge from the war in Kanyaruchinya, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Monday. (Arlette Bashizi for The Washington Post)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANYARUCHINYA, Democratic Republic of Congo — The Catholics of eastern Congo had been praying for a visit from Pope Francis, hoping it would bring a reprieve from rising violence in the region. But as security deteriorated, a stop in Goma was left off the plans for the pontiff’s “pilgrimage of peace.” To see the pope, they would have to travel across the country to Kinshasa, the capital.

Francis’s visit, which kicked off Tuesday, has already drawn massive crowds and fanfare in a country where the Catholic church holds considerable influence. Around half of the 108 million people in Congo are Catholic.

Advertisement

Some of the pope’s most ardent followers live in the east, which is beset by violence between rival militias. For them, the pope’s absence remains a huge disappointment.

“I believe he would have brought a message against tribalism, against war,” said 51- year-old Furaha Anociata. Her husband was killed by rebels in October. She fled her home of Rubare with her seven children and now lives in the Kanyaruchinya camp for displaced persons some six miles outside of Goma.

When Francis delayed his trip in 2022 for health reasons, she prayed he would get better. Now that he’s finally come to Congo, she wishes she’d had the chance to speak with him. “I would have asked him to bring peace so that we can return to our villages,” she said.

Jacqueline Habarugira Twizere, who also lives in Kanyaruchinya, feared the pontiff’s absence would make the situation worse.

“When I learned that he would not come anymore I was disappointed,” the 18-year-old said. “I thought that the war would restart because he wasn’t coming to perform mass here.”

Advertisement

She left her home in the Rugari village two weeks ago after rebels began killing people. She described seeing dead bodies along the road she traveled to Goma with her son and husband.

“If he had come or if I could have seen him I would have thanked him because he would have brought peace, I would have been very happy to have met him,” she said.

Marie Louise Wambale was not deterred from seeing the pontiff. She gathered all the money she had for a flight to Kinshasa, where Francis is scheduled to celebrate Mass on Wednesday.

“It is as if we bring this batch of despair from all those who wanted to see him but who could not,” she said. “We are the ambassadors of those who will not be there.”

Claire Parker contributed to this report.

World Cup in Qatar World champions: Argentina has won the World Cup, defeating France in penalty kicks in a thrilling final in Lusail, Qatar, for its first world championship since 1986. Argentina was led by global soccer star Lionel Messi in what is expected to be his final World Cup appearance. France was bidding to become the first repeat champion since Brazil won consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962. Today’s WorldView: In the minds of many critics, especially in the West, Qatar’s World Cup will always be a tournament shrouded in controversy. But Qatar’s foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, wants people to take another view. Perspective: “America is not a men’s soccer laughingstock right now. It’s onto something, and it’s more attuned to what’s working for the rest of the world rather than stubbornly forcing an American sports culture — without the benefit of best-of-the-best talent — into international competition.” Read Jerry Brewer on the U.S. men’s national team’s future.

GiftOutline Gift Article