Ukraine live briefing: Allies split over fighter jets for Ukraine; fierce fighting in Bakhmut

In the scramble for equipment to aid in the war against Russia, Ukraine is continuing to call for fighter jets, despite several allies — the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany — saying they will not provide them. But some think that approach could change. President Biden’s blunt “no” when asked if he would send F-16s on Monday was met with skepticism at the Pentagon, with one official telling The Washington Post that the fighter jets could be “M1-ed” — referring to Biden’s decision to send M1 Abrams tanks after resisting for several months.