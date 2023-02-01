Ukraine live briefing: Allies split over fighter jets for Ukraine; fierce fighting in Bakhmut

By
February 1, 2023 at 2:33 a.m. EST
A Ukrainian service member looks through a blasted wall in Bakhmut. (Reuters)

In the scramble for equipment to aid in the war against Russia, Ukraine is continuing to call for fighter jets, despite several allies — the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany — saying they will not provide them. But some think that approach could change. President Biden’s blunt “no” when asked if he would send F-16s on Monday was met with skepticism at the Pentagon, with one official telling The Washington Post that the fighter jets could be “M1-ed” — referring to Biden’s decision to send M1 Abrams tanks after resisting for several months.

In Ukraine, fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut as Russia attempts to encircle the city, located in a hotly contested area in the eastern part of the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing for a summit with the European Union on Friday, saying in his nightly address on Tuesday that “this week will be a week of European integration in every sense of the word.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • The United States on Tuesday accused Russia of not complying with a key nuclear arms treaty. The only remaining treaty limiting the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals, the New START accord was extended for five years at the beginning of the Biden administration. It requires Russia to facilitate inspections on its territory, which it is refusing to do, the State Department said.
  • Ukraine’s Defense Ministry responded to a report accusing it of firing rockets carrying banned antipersonnel mines into Russian-controlled territory. In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense, according to Article 51 of the U.N. Charter. It also urged Human Rights Watch, which released the report, to pressure Russia to end its “criminal war.”
  • Poland and France appear open to supplying Ukraine with fighter jets, while other Western allies have said they will avoid such a move. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he would not rule out sending fighter jets, according to the Associated Press, while the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said in a Telegram post that they have “positive signals” from Poland, as they continue to work on obtaining F-16s.

2. Battleground updates

  • Although Bakhmut continues to see intense fighting, its fall is likely not imminent, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank. The report said Ukraine might withdraw rather than “risk unacceptable losses” should it appear that Russia is making significant progress encircling the city.
  • Russian shelling in Kherson resulted in civilian casualties, and civilian infrastructure has been damaged in Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Kherson, the General Staff of Ukraine reported early Wednesday. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration also reported injuries following a Russian attack on the city of Shostka on Tuesday.
  • Zelensky noted in his nightly address that he might shuffle around more Ukrainian officials. He said although there is currently a “lull” in personnel decisions, “this does not mean that all the necessary steps have been taken.” He added that those “who do not meet the fundamental requirements of the state and society should not linger in their chairs.”

3. Global impact

  • South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup did not rule out sending weapons to Ukraine when asked about it at a news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Lee said that he was aware of the “need for the international effort” and that the South Korean government was “directing our close attention.” Such an act would require changes to Seoul’s policy that says defense goods can only be exported “for peaceful purposes.”
  • The International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday that sanctions against Russian and Belarusian athletes are “not negotiable.” In a tweet, the organization noted that the sanctions, which prohibit international sporting events in either country, as well as the display of each country’s respective flag, had been unanimously confirmed at the Olympic Summit in December.

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine intel chief predicted Russia’s war. He says Crimea will be retaken: Ukraine’s military intelligence boss, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, was one of the only top Ukrainian officials who accurately predicted Russia would invade the country. Early last year, his insights were dismissed, but now, the 37-year-old’s words carry great weight with top Ukrainian officials, including Zelensky.

In an interview with Ukraine bureau chief Isabelle Khurshudyan, Budanov had more predictions for the year: that Russia will focus on eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions and will avoid nuclear weapons and, notably, that annexed Crimea would be returned to Ukraine. “It all started in Crimea in 2014, and it will all end there,” he said.

