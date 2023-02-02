Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky touts ‘fruitful’ anti-corruption push; Ukraine predicts Russian offensive Ukrainian detectives enter the house of Ukrainian businessman Ihor Kolomoisky on Wednesday. Ukrainian authorities are widening an anticorruption crackdown ahead of a summit with the European Union this week. (Economy Security Bureau Of Ukraine/Handout/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised an ongoing anti-corruption drive as “movement toward justice” after Ukrainian authorities raided and searched multiple locations tied to incumbent and past members of government. “Today is a fruitful day for our country — a fruitful day in confronting those who are trying to weaken Ukraine,” he said in his nightly address.

The push comes just days ahead of a scheduled summit in Kyiv between Ukraine and the European Union, during Ukraine’s bid to become a full member of the bloc, which has set out anti-corruption efforts as a condition of joining.

Ukrainian authorities raided and searched multiple locations on Wednesday, including the home of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and construction companies in Kyiv. Some senior government officials were removed, according to Zelensky.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

The former head of procurement at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry was charged with embezzlement for allegedly buying nearly 3,000 bulletproof vests of inadequate quality for more than $2.7 million, the Security Service of Ukraine for allegedly buying nearly 3,000 bulletproof vests of inadequate quality for more than $2.7 million, the Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement

The investigations preceded the E.U. summit on Friday, a meeting Kyiv hopes will help its bid to become a full member of the bloc. An E.U. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief the press on Wednesday, called the earlier dismissals “a signal of their determination and of the functioning of what they have now put in place.”

Russia may launch an offensive on or around Feb. 24, the anniversary of the start of Russia’s invasion last year, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov Ukrainian Defense MinisterOleksii Reznikov told the French television network BFM. Ukrainian officials suspect Moscow may have assembled hundreds of thousands of troops for the potential attack. The remarks coincide with Ukrainian intelligence officials’ assessment that Ukraine is on the eve of an active phase at the front.

2. Battleground updates

At least three people were killed in Kramatorsk in a missile strike on a residential building , Ukrainian officials , Ukrainian officials said early Thursday. The building was “completely destroyed” by a Russian missile, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the Donetsk region said , adding that rescue workers were searching for survivors in the rubble.

France is supplying Ukraine with air defense radar systems to track incoming missiles and drones in the area around Kyiv. “This radar will be the cherry on the cake,” the Associated Press to track incoming missiles and drones in the area around Kyiv. “This radar will be the cherry on the cake,” the Associated Press quoted Reznikov as saying at the handover ceremony in northern France, where the equipment is produced. He described the Ground Master 200 system as “very effective,” saying it would mean “Ukrainian lives are saved.”

U.S. drone maker offers Ukraine two aircraft for $1. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the maker of armed drones, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the maker of armed drones, said it offered two of its training aircraft for sale for the symbolic price of $1. The United States has provided small drones, but the kind offered are larger and can be armed with missiles.

3. Global impact

The United States will move $135 million from the U.S. Russia Investment Fund, a U.S. government entity established to boost the private sector in post-Cold War Russia, to support economic recovery in Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, the U.S. Agency for International Development a U.S. government entity established to boost the private sector in post-Cold War Russia,to support economic recovery in Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, the U.S. Agency for International Development said Wednesday. An additional $18 million from the fund will be directed toward Russian human rights activists, independent media and pro-democracy groups, USAID said. The U.S. Russia Investment Fund had remained largely unused in the past dozen-plus years.

A senior Ukrainian lawmaker urged Washington to impose sanctions on China and India should the two countries continue purchases of Russian energy. The “United States can and should deter China from helping Russia and preferably introduce secondary sanctions to stop China from financing the Russian economy and the Russian military machine by buying Russian oil and gas,” Oleksandr Merezhko told reporters, The “United States can and should deter China from helping Russia and preferably introduce secondary sanctions to stop China from financing the Russian economy and the Russian military machine by buying Russian oil and gas,” Oleksandr Merezhko told reporters, according to Agence France-Presse.

4. From our correspondents

Ukraine launches corruption probes ahead of E.U. summit: Ukraine dismissed officials and conducted searches on high-profile targets Wednesday as part of a massive anti-corruption campaign, write David L. Stern and Claire Parker.

The investigations include current and former top officials in the defense and energy ministries and the tax office, among others, for embezzlement and other illegal activity. The entire management of the country’s customs service was dismissed. “Today’s corruption cases against top officials are just the beginning,” said Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of the State Bureau of Investigation.

