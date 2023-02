Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky touts ‘fruitful’ anti-corruption push; Ukraine predicts Russian offensive

for allegedly buying nearly 3,000 bulletproof vests of inadequate quality for more than $2.7 million, the Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement

The investigations preceded the E.U. summit on Friday, a meeting Kyiv hopes will help its bid to become a full member of the bloc. An E.U. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to brief the press on Wednesday, called the earlier dismissals “a signal of their determination and of the functioning of what they have now put in place.”