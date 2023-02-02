Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky touts ‘fruitful’ anti-corruption push; Ukraine predicts Russian offensive

President Volodymyr Zelensky praised an ongoing anti-corruption drive as “movement toward justice” after Ukrainian authorities raided and searched multiple locations tied to incumbent and past members of government. “Today is a fruitful day for our country — a fruitful day in confronting those who are trying to weaken Ukraine,” he said in his nightly address.
The push comes just days ahead of a scheduled summit in Kyiv between Ukraine and the European Union, during Ukraine’s bid to become a full member of the bloc, which has set out anti-corruption efforts as a condition of joining.
Ukrainian authorities raided and searched multiple locations on Wednesday, including the home of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and construction companies in Kyiv. Some senior government officials were removed, according to Zelensky.
4. From our correspondents
The investigations include current and former top officials in the defense and energy ministries and the tax office, among others, for embezzlement and other illegal activity. The entire management of the country’s customs service was dismissed. “Today’s corruption cases against top officials are just the beginning,” said Oleksiy Sukhachev, director of the State Bureau of Investigation.