Who’s sending what to Ukraine: A new wave of Western weapons explained

By
, 
, 
and  
 
February 2, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. EST
Western allies agreed in January to step up weapons supplies to Ukraine, including U.S. M1A2 Abrams tanks and German Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks. (Video: Reuters)
Skip to main content

A new surge of increasingly elaborate weapons from Western countries could change the balance on the battlefield in Ukraine as Kyiv’s major backers agree to successive requests that once made them balk.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Control of terrain and fighting conditions have shifted in recent months, with Ukraine’s allies recalibrating their concerns of broader escalation with Russia. Ukraine has ramped up its calls for aid, building on the trust it gained in fighting with the Western weapons that dominated its requests earlier in the war, including Javelin antitank missiles, drones and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers.

From tanks to air defense systems, the U.S.- and European-made weapons are expected to complement or replace largely Soviet-era technology in use by Ukrainian forces and allow them to use ammunition manufactured in the West. The deliveries could provide a significant advantage to Kyiv, though experts warn that technical and logistical hurdles still must be overcome.

Here’s a guide to some of the key weapons and vehicles that Ukraine’s allies have recently agreed to send.

What to know about M1 Abrams tanks and why they matter to Ukraine

United States

M1A2 ABRAMS

Main battle tank

Length: 25 ft 11in

Armament

One 105mm gun,

one 7.62mm coaxial

machine gun,

one 12.7mm antiaircraft

machine

Speed

41 mph

Crew

4

STRYKER

Armored personnel carrier

22ft 10in

(Specifications for STRYKER M1126)

Armament

One 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm

machine gun or 40mm

automatic grenade launcher

and one Javelin antitank

guided missile launcher.

Speed

62 mph

Crew

2 + 9

BRADLEY

Infantry fighting vehicle

21ft 2in

(Specifications for BRADLEY M2)

One 25mm M242 cannon,

one 7.62mm M240C coaxial

machine gun, 2 TOW

launchers and 2x4 smoke

grenade launchers

Armament

Speed

41 mph

Crew

3 + 6

Source: Army Recognition Group

S. GRANADOS AND E. FRANCIS/THE WASHINGTON POST

M1A2 ABRAMS

Main battle tank

Length: 25 ft 11in

Armament

One 105mm gun,

one 7.62mm coaxial

machine gun,

one 12.7mm antiaircraft

machine

Speed

41 mph

Crew

4

STRYKER

Armored personnel carrier

22ft 10in

(Specifications for STRYKER M1126)

Armament

One 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm

machine gun or 40mm

automatic grenade launcher

and one Javelin antitank

guided missile launcher.

Speed

62 mph

Crew

2 + 9

BRADLEY

Infantry fighting vehicle

21ft 2in

(Specifications for BRADLEY M2)

One 25mm M242 cannon,

one 7.62mm M240C coaxial

machine gun, 2 TOW

launchers and 2x4 smoke

grenade launchers

Armament

Speed

41 mph

Crew

3 + 6

Source: Army Recognition Group

SAMUEL GRANADOS AND ELLEN FRANCIS/THE WASHINGTON POST

M1A2 ABRAMS

Main battle tank

STRYKER

Armored personnel carrier

BRADLEY

Infantry fighting vehicle

25 ft 11in

22ft 10in

21ft 2in

Armament

(Spec. for STRYKER M1126)

(Specifications for BRADLEY M2)

One 105mm gun,

one 7.62mm coaxial

machine gun, one 12.7mm

antiaircraft

machine

One 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm

machine gun or 40mm

automatic grenade

launcher and one Javelin

antitank guided missile

launcher.

One 25mm M242 cannon,

one 7.62mm M240C coaxial

machine gun, 2 TOW

launchers and 2x4 smoke

grenade launchers

41 mph

62 mph

41 mph

Speed

4

2 + 9

3 + 6

Crew

Source: Army Recognition Group

SAMUEL GRANADOS AND ELLEN FRANCIS/THE WASHINGTON POST

M1A2 ABRAMS

Main battle tank

STRYKER

Armored personnel carrier

BRADLEY

Infantry fighting vehicle

Length: 25 ft 11in

22ft 10in

21ft 2in

Armament

(Specifications for STRYKER M1126)

(Specifications for BRADLEY M2)

One 105mm gun,

one 7.62mm coaxial

machine gun,

one 12.7mm antiaircraft

machine

One 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine

gun or 40mm automatic grenade

launcher and one Javelin antitank

guided missile launcher.

One 25mm M242 cannon,

one 7.62mm M240C coaxial machine

gun, 2 TOW launchers and 2x4 smoke

grenade launchers

Speed

41 mph

62 mph

41 mph

Crew

4

2 + 9

3 + 6

Source: Army Recognition Group

SAMUEL GRANADOS AND ELLEN FRANCIS/THE WASHINGTON POST

Amid a push to arm Ukraine with more modern tanks, the United States announced plans in January to send 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks. The U.S. main battle tank, the original version of which entered service in 1980, is considered among the world’s most powerful. Updates include layers of depleted uranium armor that provide increased protection to the crew inside.

The Biden administration previously warned that the U.S.-made tanks could present maintenance and training difficulties for Ukraine, noting that the multi-fuel engine usually runs on jet fuel, which could be difficult to supply.

The United States also promised in January to supply two types of armored vehicles to Ukraine: 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers and 109 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The Washington Post in 1991 described the Bradley as “half tank, half taxi.” A tracked vehicle, it is designed to move and support foot soldiers and can be equipped with an antitank missile launcher.

How Western combat vehicles bound for Ukraine could change the war

Strykers, which are wheeled vehicles, are designed to move soldiers more quickly, with the most common variant able to carry a squad of nine along with a driver and vehicle commander. They have lighter armor and weaponry than the Bradley and the Abrams and can get stuck in muddy conditions.

In December, Washington also agreed to give Ukraine one Patriot air defense battery. At an estimated cost of roughly $1 billion, the surface-to-air guided missile system can track and target enemy weapons such as ballistic missiles.

Germany

LEOPARD 2A6

Main battle tank

25ft 3in

Armament

One 120mm L55 smoothbore

gun, one coaxial 7.62mm

machine gun and one

antiaircraft 7.62 mm on the top

of the loader hatch

Speed

44 mph

Crew

4

MARDER

Infantry fighting vehicle

22ft 7in

(Specifications for MARDER 1A3 IFV)

Armament

One 20mm MK 20 Rh202

automatic cannon, one

7.62mm MG3 coaxial machine

gun one antitank guided

missile launcher MILAN

Speed

40 mph

Crew

3 + 6

LEOPARD 2A6

Main battle tank

25ft 3in

Armament

One 120mm L55 smoothbore

gun, one coaxial 7.62mm

machine gun and one

antiaircraft 7.62 mm on the top

of the loader hatch

Speed

44 mph

Crew

4

MARDER

Infantry fighting vehicle

22ft 7in

(Specifications for MARDER 1A3 IFV)

Armament

One 20mm MK 20 Rh202

automatic cannon, one

7.62mm MG3 coaxial machine

gun one antitank guided

missile launcher MILAN

Speed

40 mph

Crew

3 + 6

LEOPARD 2A6

Main battle tank

MARDER

Infantry fighting vehicle

22ft 7in

25ft 3in

(Specifications for MARDER 1A3 IFV)

One 20mm MK 20 Rh202

automatic cannon, one 7.62mm MG3

coaxial machine gun one antitank

guided missile launcher MILAN

One 120mm L55

smoothbore gun, one coaxial

7.62mm machine gun and one

antiaircraft 7.62 mm on the

top of the loader hatch

Armament

44 mph

40 mph

Speed

4

3 + 6

Crew

LEOPARD 2A6

Main battle tank

MARDER

Infantry fighting vehicle

22ft 7in

25ft 3in

(Specifications for MARDER 1A3 IFV)

Armament

One 120mm L55 smoothbore gun,

one coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and

one antiaircraft 7.62 mm on the top

of the loader hatch

One 20mm MK 20 Rh202 automatic

cannon, one 7.62mm MG3 coaxial machine gun

one antitank guided missile launcher MILAN

Speed

44 mph

40 mph

Crew

4

3 + 6

On the same day the United States declared it would send the Abrams tanks, Germany said it would deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from its own stocks to Ukraine.

The decision followed debate among allies over the German-made tanks, which are widely exported in Europe. Berlin has the final say over reexport authorization, and German officials had been reluctant to dispatch Leopards unless the United States also pledged to send Abrams tanks.

Why is Germany under pressure to send tanks to Ukraine?

More than 2,000 Leopard tanks are owned by armies across Europe, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Germany has said it will allow other countries, such as Poland, Norway and Spain, to send their own Leopard tanks, with the goal of assembling two battalions in Ukraine.

The Leopard 2 has since been upgraded since its introduction in 1979, gaining a reputation as one of the world’s best main battle tanks. It has a diesel engine, and its newer models are not as heavy as the latest U.S. Abrams tanks.

For Ukraine, what’s so special about Germany’s Leopard 2 tanks?

Poland

LEOPARD 2

Main battle tank

25ft 3in

(Specifications for LEOPARD 2A6)

Armament

One 120mm L55

smoothbore gun, one coaxial

7.62mm machine gun and

one antiaircraft 7.62 mm

on the top

of the loader hatch

Speed

44 mph

Crew

4

PT-91 Twardy

Main battle tank

31ft 9in

Armament

One 125 mm, one

PKT 7.62mm coaxial

machine gun, one NSV

12.7 mm antiaircraft

machine gun.

Speed

37 mph

3

Crew

LEOPARD 2

Main battle tank

25ft 3in

(Specifications for LEOPARD 2A6)

Armament

One 120mm L55

smoothbore gun, one coaxial

7.62mm machine gun and

one antiaircraft 7.62 mm

on the top

of the loader hatch

Speed

44 mph

Crew

4

PT-91 Twardy

Main battle tank

31ft 9in

Armament

One 125 mm, one

PKT 7.62mm coaxial

machine gun, one NSV

12.7 mm antiaircraft

machine gun.

Speed

37 mph

3

Crew

PT-91 Twardy

Main battle tank

LEOPARD 2

Main battle tank

31ft 9in

25ft 3in

(Specifications for LEOPARD 2A6)

One 120mm L55 smoothbore

gun, one coaxial 7.62mm

machine gun and one antiaircraft

7.62 mm on the top of the

loader hatch

One 125 mm, one PKT 7.62mm

coaxial machine gun, one NSV 12.7 mm

antiaircraft machine gun.

Armament

44 mph

37 mph

Speed

4

3

Crew

LEOPARD 2

Main battle tank

PT-91 Twardy

Main battle tank

31ft 9in

25ft 3in

(Specifications for LEOPARD 2A6)

Armament

One 120mm L55 smoothbore gun,

one coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and

one antiaircraft 7.62 mm on the top

of the loader hatch

One 125 mm, one PKT 7.62mm coaxial

machine gun, one NSV 12.7 mm

antiaircraft machine gun.

Speed

44 mph

37 mph

Crew

4

3

One of the countries that urged Germany to release the Leopard tanks, Poland has pledged to send 14 of its own.

Poland has already supplied older, Soviet-era tanks. Its prime minister said in January that his country, which borders Ukraine to the west, sent nearly 250 tanks earlier in the war.

Warsaw has also announced it will deliver 30 PT-91 Twardy tanks, a modernized version of the Soviet-era T-72 that uses almost entirely domestically produced components.

Poland urges allies to join it in sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine

France

AMX-10 RC

Armored fighting vehicle

30 ft

One 105 mm gun, and

one coaxial machine gun

of 7.62 mm caliber. One 7.62

machine gun on the turret

Armament

52 mph

Speed

Crew

4

BASTION

Armored personnel carrier

19ft 8in

(Specifications for BASTION ARQUUS)

Armament

12.7 mm machine gun

on a circular station, swivel

station for 7,62 mm machine

gun, or 40 mm grenade

launcher

Speed

68 mph

Crew

2 + 8

AMX-10 RC

Armored fighting vehicle

30 ft

One 105 mm gun, and

one coaxial machine gun

of 7.62 mm caliber. One 7.62

machine gun on the turret

Armament

52 mph

Speed

Crew

4

BASTION

Armored personnel carrier

19ft 8in

(Specifications for BASTION ARQUUS)

Armament

12.7 mm machine gun

on a circular station, swivel

station for 7,62 mm machine

gun, or 40 mm grenade

launcher

Speed

68 mph

Crew

2 + 8

AMX-10 RC

Armored fighting vehicle

BASTION

Armored personnel carrier

19ft 8in

30 ft

(Specifications for BASTION ARQUUS)

One 105 mm gun, and one coaxial

machine gun of 7.62 mm caliber.

One 7.62 machine gun on the turret

12.7 mm machine gun on a circular

station, swivel station for 7,62 mm

machine gun, or 40 mm grenade launcher

Armament

52 mph

68 mph

Speed

4

2 + 8

Crew

AMX-10 RC

Armored fighting vehicle

BASTION

Armored personnel carrier

19ft 8in

30 ft

(Specifications for BASTION ARQUUS)

Armament

One 105 mm gun, and one coaxial

machine gun of 7.62 mm caliber.

One 7.62 machine gun on the turret

12.7 mm machine gun on a circular

station, swivel station for 7,62 mm

machine gun, or 40 mm grenade launcher

Speed

52 mph

68 mph

Crew

4

2 + 8

French President Emmanuel Macron announced in January that the country would send its AMX-10 RC armored vehicles. Though it is sometimes called a “light tank,” the AMX-10 RC runs on wheels rather than tracks and lacks the same protection as tanks. It can move fast, however, and its large cannon has given it a reputation as a “tank killer.” It was mostly designed for reconnaissance missions during the Cold War, and France is planning to phase it out.

France is also expected to supply another type of armored vehicle: Bastion armored personnel carriers. These modern four-wheel-drive vehicles are meant primarily to move troops around and can accommodate up to eight infantrymen.

Late last year, France agreed to supply Ukraine with two Crotale air defense batteries: all-weather, short-range surface-to-air missile systems that may be particularly useful for intercepting Russian cruise missiles.

Inside the monumental, stop-start effort to arm Ukraine

Britain

CHALLENGER 2

Main battle tank

27ft 4in

(Specifications for CHALLENGER 2 FV4034)

Armament

One 125 mm gun, two 7.62 mm

machine guns, two banks

of five 66mm grenades

launcher

Speed

34 mph

Crew

4

CHALLENGER 2

Main battle tank

27ft 4in

(Specifications for CHALLENGER 2 FV4034)

Armament

One 125 mm gun, two 7.62 mm

machine guns, two banks

of five 66mm grenades

launcher

Speed

34 mph

Crew

4

CHALLENGER 2

Main battle tank

27ft 4in

(Specifications for CHALLENGER 2 FV4034)

One 125 mm gun, two 7.62 mm machine guns,

two banks of five 66mm grenades launcher

Armament

34 mph

Speed

4

Crew

CHALLENGER 2

Main battle tank

27ft 4in

(Specifications for CHALLENGER 2 FV4034)

Armament

One 125 mm gun, two 7.62 mm machine guns, two banks of five 66mm grenades launcher

Speed

34 mph

Crew

4

In early January, Britain became the first country to pledge Western heavy battle tanks, offering 14 Challenger 2 tanks. While among the most modern tanks that will be available to Ukraine, this British-made tank is considered particularly heavy.

Britain also announced it would send AS90 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. These howitzers, produced in the 1990s for the British army and used in the Iraq War, are close to being replaced within Britain but could provide significant support to tanks and infantry with relatively long-range fire.

Loading...
Loading...