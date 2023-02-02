Who’s sending what to Ukraine: A new wave of Western weapons explained

From tanks to air defense systems, the U.S.- and European-made weapons are expected to complement or replace largely Soviet-era technology in use by Ukrainian forces and allow them to use ammunition manufactured in the West. The deliveries could provide a significant advantage to Kyiv, though experts warn that technical and logistical hurdles still must be overcome.
Here’s a guide to some of the key weapons and vehicles that Ukraine’s allies have recently agreed to send.
United States
M1A2 ABRAMS
Main battle tank
Length: 25 ft 11in
Armament
One 105mm gun,
one 7.62mm coaxial
machine gun,
one 12.7mm antiaircraft
machine
Speed
41 mph
Crew
4
STRYKER
Armored personnel carrier
22ft 10in
(Specifications for STRYKER M1126)
Armament
One 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm
machine gun or 40mm
automatic grenade launcher
and one Javelin antitank
guided missile launcher.
Speed
62 mph
Crew
2 + 9
BRADLEY
Infantry fighting vehicle
21ft 2in
(Specifications for BRADLEY M2)
One 25mm M242 cannon,
one 7.62mm M240C coaxial
machine gun, 2 TOW
launchers and 2x4 smoke
grenade launchers
Armament
Speed
41 mph
Crew
3 + 6
Source: Army Recognition Group
S. GRANADOS AND E. FRANCIS/THE WASHINGTON POST
Amid a push to arm Ukraine with more modern tanks, the United States announced plans in January to send 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks. The U.S. main battle tank, the original version of which entered service in 1980, is considered among the world’s most powerful. Updates include layers of depleted uranium armor that provide increased protection to the crew inside.
The Biden administration previously warned that the U.S.-made tanks could present maintenance and training difficulties for Ukraine, noting that the multi-fuel engine usually runs on jet fuel, which could be difficult to supply.
The United States also promised in January to supply two types of armored vehicles to Ukraine: 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers and 109 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The Washington Post in 1991 described the Bradley as “half tank, half taxi.” A tracked vehicle, it is designed to move and support foot soldiers and can be equipped with an antitank missile launcher.
Strykers, which are wheeled vehicles, are designed to move soldiers more quickly, with the most common variant able to carry a squad of nine along with a driver and vehicle commander. They have lighter armor and weaponry than the Bradley and the Abrams and can get stuck in muddy conditions.
In December, Washington also agreed to give Ukraine one Patriot air defense battery. At an estimated cost of roughly $1 billion, the surface-to-air guided missile system can track and target enemy weapons such as ballistic missiles.
Germany
LEOPARD 2A6
Main battle tank
25ft 3in
Armament
One 120mm L55 smoothbore
gun, one coaxial 7.62mm
machine gun and one
antiaircraft 7.62 mm on the top
of the loader hatch
Speed
44 mph
Crew
4
MARDER
Infantry fighting vehicle
22ft 7in
(Specifications for MARDER 1A3 IFV)
Armament
One 20mm MK 20 Rh202
automatic cannon, one
7.62mm MG3 coaxial machine
gun one antitank guided
missile launcher MILAN
Speed
40 mph
Crew
3 + 6
LEOPARD 2A6
Main battle tank
MARDER
Infantry fighting vehicle
22ft 7in
25ft 3in
(Specifications for MARDER 1A3 IFV)
Armament
One 120mm L55 smoothbore gun,
one coaxial 7.62mm machine gun and
one antiaircraft 7.62 mm on the top
of the loader hatch
One 20mm MK 20 Rh202 automatic
cannon, one 7.62mm MG3 coaxial machine gun
one antitank guided missile launcher MILAN
Speed
44 mph
40 mph
Crew
4
3 + 6
On the same day the United States declared it would send the Abrams tanks, Germany said it would deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks from its own stocks to Ukraine.
The decision followed debate among allies over the German-made tanks, which are widely exported in Europe. Berlin has the final say over reexport authorization, and German officials had been reluctant to dispatch Leopards unless the United States also pledged to send Abrams tanks.
More than 2,000 Leopard tanks are owned by armies across Europe, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Germany has said it will allow other countries, such as Poland, Norway and Spain, to send their own Leopard tanks, with the goal of assembling two battalions in Ukraine.
The Leopard 2 has since been upgraded since its introduction in 1979, gaining a reputation as one of the world’s best main battle tanks. It has a diesel engine, and its newer models are not as heavy as the latest U.S. Abrams tanks.
Poland
PT-91 Twardy
Main battle tank
One of the countries that urged Germany to release the Leopard tanks, Poland has pledged to send 14 of its own.
Poland has already supplied older, Soviet-era tanks. Its prime minister said in January that his country, which borders Ukraine to the west, sent nearly 250 tanks earlier in the war.
Warsaw has also announced it will deliver 30 PT-91 Twardy tanks, a modernized version of the Soviet-era T-72 that uses almost entirely domestically produced components.
France
AMX-10 RC
Armored fighting vehicle
30 ft
One 105 mm gun, and
one coaxial machine gun
of 7.62 mm caliber. One 7.62
machine gun on the turret
Armament
52 mph
Speed
Crew
4
BASTION
Armored personnel carrier
19ft 8in
(Specifications for BASTION ARQUUS)
Armament
12.7 mm machine gun
on a circular station, swivel
station for 7,62 mm machine
gun, or 40 mm grenade
launcher
Speed
68 mph
Crew
2 + 8
AMX-10 RC
Armored fighting vehicle
BASTION
Armored personnel carrier
19ft 8in
30 ft
(Specifications for BASTION ARQUUS)
Armament
One 105 mm gun, and one coaxial
machine gun of 7.62 mm caliber.
One 7.62 machine gun on the turret
12.7 mm machine gun on a circular
station, swivel station for 7,62 mm
machine gun, or 40 mm grenade launcher
Speed
52 mph
68 mph
Crew
4
2 + 8
French President Emmanuel Macron announced in January that the country would send its AMX-10 RC armored vehicles. Though it is sometimes called a “light tank,” the AMX-10 RC runs on wheels rather than tracks and lacks the same protection as tanks. It can move fast, however, and its large cannon has given it a reputation as a “tank killer.” It was mostly designed for reconnaissance missions during the Cold War, and France is planning to phase it out.
France is also expected to supply another type of armored vehicle: Bastion armored personnel carriers. These modern four-wheel-drive vehicles are meant primarily to move troops around and can accommodate up to eight infantrymen.
Late last year, France agreed to supply Ukraine with two Crotale air defense batteries: all-weather, short-range surface-to-air missile systems that may be particularly useful for intercepting Russian cruise missiles.
Britain
CHALLENGER 2
Main battle tank
27ft 4in
(Specifications for CHALLENGER 2 FV4034)
Armament
One 125 mm gun, two 7.62 mm
machine guns, two banks
of five 66mm grenades
launcher
Speed
34 mph
Crew
4
CHALLENGER 2
Main battle tank
27ft 4in
(Specifications for CHALLENGER 2 FV4034)
Armament
One 125 mm gun, two 7.62 mm machine guns, two banks of five 66mm grenades launcher
Speed
34 mph
Crew
4
In early January, Britain became the first country to pledge Western heavy battle tanks, offering 14 Challenger 2 tanks. While among the most modern tanks that will be available to Ukraine, this British-made tank is considered particularly heavy.
Britain also announced it would send AS90 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine. These howitzers, produced in the 1990s for the British army and used in the Iraq War, are close to being replaced within Britain but could provide significant support to tanks and infantry with relatively long-range fire.