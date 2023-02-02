Who’s sending what to Ukraine: A new wave of Western weapons explained

United States

M1A2 ABRAMS Main battle tank Length: 25 ft 11in Armament One 105mm gun, one 7.62mm coaxial machine gun, one 12.7mm antiaircraft machine Speed 41 mph Crew 4 STRYKER Armored personnel carrier 22ft 10in (Specifications for STRYKER M1126) Armament One 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun or 40mm automatic grenade launcher and one Javelin antitank guided missile launcher. Speed 62 mph Crew 2 + 9 BRADLEY Infantry fighting vehicle 21ft 2in (Specifications for BRADLEY M2) One 25mm M242 cannon, one 7.62mm M240C coaxial machine gun, 2 TOW launchers and 2x4 smoke grenade launchers Armament Speed 41 mph Crew 3 + 6 Source: Army Recognition Group

Amid a push to arm Ukraine with more modern tanks, the United States announced plans in January to send 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks. The U.S. main battle tank, the original version of which entered service in 1980, is considered among the world’s most powerful. Updates include layers of depleted uranium armor that provide increased protection to the crew inside.

The Biden administration previously warned that the U.S.-made tanks could present maintenance and training difficulties for Ukraine, noting that the multi-fuel engine usually runs on jet fuel, which could be difficult to supply.

The United States also promised in January to supply two types of armored vehicles to Ukraine: 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers and 109 Bradley Fighting Vehicles. The Washington Post in 1991 described the Bradley as “half tank, half taxi.” A tracked vehicle, it is designed to move and support foot soldiers and can be equipped with an antitank missile launcher.

Strykers, which are wheeled vehicles, are designed to move soldiers more quickly, with the most common variant able to carry a squad of nine along with a driver and vehicle commander. They have lighter armor and weaponry than the Bradley and the Abrams and can get stuck in muddy conditions.

