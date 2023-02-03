What China wants out of Blinken’s Beijing visit

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Expectations are low that a visit to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will halt the downward trajectory of U. S-China ties as the two countries seek fundamentally different objectives in the high-level meeting. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight The two-day trip set to begin on Sunday also comes as new tensions emerge. Pentagon officials disclosed the discovery of a Chinese spy balloon flying above the continental United States, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning only saying they were “aware of the reports” and “checking the situation.”

“What I’d like to stress is, before we get the facts straight, speculation and sensationalizing are not going to resolve problems,” she said, adding that she had no new information about Blinken’s trip.

In China, commentators this week pointed to U.S. export controls targeting Chinese technology, expanded U.S. military access in the Philippines, and a planned visit to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as signs that Washington’s attitude toward Beijing is only hardening. In an editorial Wednesday, the state-run People’s editorials said the United States must drop its “obsession” with containing China.

While U.S. officials hope to establish guardrails to prevent tensions from spiraling into conflict, Beijing wants to reset the relationship on the basis of broad principles that would make issues like Taiwan or Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea off limits.

“It’s like we are using two different yardsticks,” said Rorry Daniels, managing director of the Asia Society Policy Institute in New York. “The two sides are agreed that it would be useful for ourselves and for the world to manage the relationship responsibly. But for the modus operandi, there’s a big gap of what the expectations are,” she said.

Here are three things that China wants out of the meeting:

Establish the red lines

For China, agreeing to prevent crisis is not enough. Chinese leaders, diplomats and experts have repeatedly said that a fundamental reset is necessary to repair ties. Since Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with President Biden in Bali at the G-20 summit in November, Beijing has ramped up calls for a new “fundamental framework” of the relationship based on lofty principles like peaceful coexistence or mutual respect.

“Only with principles can we have direction, and only with direction can we properly handle differences and expand cooperation,” the People’s Daily wrote on Wednesday, paraphrasing comments Xi made to Biden during that meeting.

The goal is to set a new tone for the next few decades — one where Washington would be obliged to respect China’s core interests including its claims over Taiwan and the South China Sea, crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, or its approach to human rights issues.

“That is the core thing they want because once they have those principles and framework in place they can protect their bottom line,” said said Yun Sun, the director of the China program at the Stimson Center in Washington D.C. “They want to draw lines. They want to tell the Americans there are certain things you cannot do and cannot say.”

“The U.S. is much more focused on specific issues — what we can do together on specific issues and the Chinese will say lets talk about the fundamental framework of our relations first.”

Show that China is back

After almost three years of severe zero covid policies that have paralyzed the economy, improved ties with the United States is way to show China is open again for business.

“After zero covid, this is the year for China to fight for its economy. So it’s China’s hope that the two sides can ease tensions on the trade and economic front,” said Zhao Minghao, professor at the Institute of International Studies at Fudan University in Shanghai.

Since the re-opening, Beijing has been keen to showcase its return to the global stage. During the visit to Beijing, Blinken is expected to meet Xi, which would make him the first U.S. secretary of state to meet the Chinese leader in years after Mike Pompeo was snubbed in 2018.

“They want to be good hosts. I wouldn’t expect big deliverables but getting Blinken meetings, including possibly Xi Jinping, sends a signal to the rest of the world that the U.S. and China are going to try to talk out their differences,” said Daniels.

At the same time, China will aim to show that its leaders are standing up to U.S. pressure on Beijing to use its influence over Russia or North Korea. “We need to remind the U.S. that it cannot demand communication and cooperation from China while interfering in China’s internal affairs and hurting China’s interests,” said Mao from the Foreign Ministry on Monday.

“The Chinese government wants to show its own public that it can be tough with the United States on areas where the U.S. and China don’t agree and that it can manage that toughness with a real open channel of dialogue,” Daniels said.

Stop those Taiwan trips

Chinese officials this week have already called on the “relevant people” to stop McCarthy’s plans to visit Taiwan later this year. China, which claims the de facto country as its sovereign territory, sees the visit as a violation of agreements between Washington and Beijing in which the United States said it would not support Taiwan independence.

McCarthy’s visit comes after that of former House Speaker Nancy’s Pelosi’s trip in August, which was followed by days of Chinese military drills surrounding the main island.

To China, such visits represent a worrying trend while to Washington, China’s saber-rattling over the visits signal looming conflict. In a memo leaked last weekend, a U.S. Air Force commander said he believed the United States would engage in a war with Beijing over Taiwan in the next two years.

“A very big problem for both sides now is that neither feels that they are misjudging the other party,” said Zhao.

“China believes that the United States wants to establish one China and one Taiwan, and the United States believes China wants to take back Taiwan by force. This is the most troublesome deadlock right now.”

Lyric Li in Seoul contributed to this report.

