How do stratospheric balloons work? Here’s a visual guide.

The Chinese balloon floating 60,000 feet over the United States has been described by Secretary of State Antony Blinken as a “surveillance asset.” China’s foreign ministry released a statement saying it’s a weather balloon. Experts in national security and aerospace said the craft appears to share characteristics with high-altitude balloons used by developed countries around the world for weather forecasting, telecommunications and scientific research.

Regardless of their specific use, these stratospheric balloons have a few main components.

An eye (very) high in the sky The balloon floating over the United States appears to match the general characteristics of what aerospace engineers call a zero-pressure ultra-long duration balloon — a high-tech eye in the sky that can hover over a target area for weeks or months. Pressure envelope Filled with helium or hydrogen, about the thickness of a sandwich bag LIGHTER-THAN-AIR GAS OUTSIDE AIR Compressor Solar panels Payload Might include cameras, radar, communications equipment Ballonet This second bag within the balloon can be pumped full of outside air, which causes the balloon to grow heavier and sink Zero-pressure balloons come in many sizes; the one over the U.S. is large enough to be seen from the ground as it floats at 60,000 feet Wind navigation Operating in the upper stratosphere, these balloons navigate by rising and sinking to find winds blowing in the direction they want to go. Sources: Aerostar International LLC; NASA WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST

If the Chinese balloon over the United States is in fact a spy balloon, James Lewis, director of the Strategic Technologies Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said there might also be cameras or telecommunications equipment potentially capable of relaying information back to other nations. But it’s difficult to tell exactly what the balloon is being used for without getting a hold of the device itself.

“If you really wanted to know what it was, you’d shoot it down,” Lewis said. “You’d get the sensor package and you’d see — does it collect intelligence? Does it collect weather data?”

Defense officials said they have been tracking the balloon “for some time.” President Biden was briefed about it on Tuesday. Montana residents reported seeing it from the ground on Thursday. Residents in Missouri posted social media photos and videos on Friday that appeared to show the aircraft.

The balloon’s journey Strategic U.S. nuclear forces bases and other facilities 1. 2. 3. Approximate flow of the jet stream The airship came from China, the country's foreign ministry confirmed Friday, and said it is a weather balloon that drifted off course. 1. The balloon was spotted over the Aleutian Islands off Alaska. President Biden was briefed about it on Tuesday. 2. It was sighted Wednesday over southwestern Montana, home to Minuteman III launch facilities. 3. Sources: China’s Foreign Ministry, NOAA, The United Nations The balloon’s journey Strategic U.S. nuclear forces bases and other facilities 1. 3. 2. Approximate flow of the jet stream The airship came from China, the country's foreign ministry confirmed Friday, and said it is a weather balloon that drifted off course. 1. The balloon was spotted over the Aleutian Islands off Alaska. President Biden was briefed about it on Tuesday. 2. It was sighted Wednesday over southwestern Montana, home to Minuteman III launch facilities. 3. Sources: China’s Foreign Ministry, NOAA, The United Nations The balloon’s journey The airship came from China, the country's foreign ministry confirmed Friday, and said it is a weather balloon that drifted off course. Strategic U.S. nuclear forces bases and other facilities Aleutian Islands The balloon was spotted over the Aleutian Islands off Alaska. President Biden was briefed about it on Tuesday. Montana It was sighted Wednesday over southwestern Montana, home to Minuteman III launch facilities. 1. 2. 3. Approximate flow of the jet stream Sources: China’s Foreign Ministry, NOAA, The United Nations

The balloon is expected to continue its wavering path across the U.S. mainland for the next few days and posed no serious physical or intelligence threat, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. military leaders said they advised against shooting it down because they worried about civilians getting injured by debris.

It’s not clear what the balloon is using to maneuver through the stratosphere. Some high-altitude balloons are carried by the current, while others may use a semiautonomous navigation system to set their course. In some cases, they navigate by finding a wind current heading in the intended direction and lock into it by moving up or down in the air.

The Thunderhead balloon, for instance, made by the aerospace and defense contractor Aerostar for stratospheric missions, can search independently for optimal wind conditions, according to Russ Van Der Werff, an executive at the company who specializes in high-altitude vehicles.

“It's got some ability to make some decision on its own,” he said. “It knows kind of where it's trying to get to. And it's got sort of a limited power budget to do some searching around.”

When these types of balloons finish their flights, their sensor package detaches and parachutes back down to earth, where it’s picked up for analysis. In some cases, an aircraft can collect it while the balloon is still in the sky.

In a briefing Thursday, a senior defense official declined to discuss what the Pentagon knows about the technology onboard the Chinese balloon, but said the payload wouldn’t offer much in the way of surveillance that China couldn’t collect through spy satellites.

“I wouldn’t characterize it as revolutionary,” the official said.

