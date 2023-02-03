Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week marked two years since Myanmar's generals interrupted their nation's fitful experiment in democracy. On Wednesday, the day of the grim anniversary, countless people followed the instructions of the main opposition group and carried out a "silent strike" by staying at home and shuttering businesses. In Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, downtown streets usually teeming with activity were empty. In neighboring Thailand, a large protest contingent gathered outside the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok, chanting for democracy.

Far from the battlefields of Ukraine, which have captured much of the West’s attention, Myanmar remains one of the worst nations in the world when it comes to severity of conflict and violence. The ruling junta is locked in a stalemate with a variety of opposition groups, ranging from an urban nonviolent protest movement to ethnic minority militias in the countryside and jungles. In certain remote, rural areas there is a full-blown civil war: Struggling to control large swaths of the country, the junta has resorted to scorched earth tactics, launching airstrikes on civilian population areas and razing villages.

According to humanitarian groups, close to 3,000 civilians have been killed since the coup was launched on Feb. 1, 2021, which the junta justified on the specious grounds that there were irregularities during a 2020 election where the army’s favored candidates lost in a landslide.

Rights advocates believe the death toll may be much higher. “Myanmar’s military junta has spent the two years since the coup engaged in a worsening spiral of atrocities against the people of Myanmar that amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, in a statement this week.

Amid sweeping post-coup crackdowns by the army, nearly 14,000 political prisoners languish behind bars, including Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar’s famed Nobel laureate and de facto elected leader. One-and-a-half million people have been displaced by conflict in the country; 40,000 homes have been destroyed; 8 million children are no longer in school.

"Myanmar ranks among the countries that saw the most intense levels of violence and conflict deaths last year, next to Ukraine. At least 1.1 million people have been displaced since the failed coup, and 17.6 million need humanitarian assistance this year."https://t.co/yKGfyDsrWA — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) February 2, 2023

The United Nations estimates that some 17.6 million people, roughly a third of the country, will need humanitarian assistance this year. That’s a figure nearly identical to the population in Ukraine that is in need of similar aid. But as a trio of Myanmar experts point out in the New Humanitarian, the U.N.-backed response plan for Ukraine is five times the size of what has been earmarked for Myanmar and has received about 79 percent of requested funds from international donors — whereas the funding for Myanmar has only reached 35 percent of what the U.N. declared was required.

Rights advocates contend that the need for relief and peace in Myanmar is as urgent as Ukraine. “The level of violence involving both armed combatants and civilians is alarming and unexpected,” Min Zaw Oo, a political activist in exile who founded the Myanmar Institute for Peace and Security, told the Associated Press. “The scale of the killing and harm inflicted on civilians has been devastating, and unlike anything we have seen in the country in recent memory.”

The opposition to the junta has received minimal international support. Myanmar’s neighbors have largely found accommodation with the military regime and curbed possible flows of weaponry across the nation’s notoriously porous borders. The United States and a number of other European countries have imposed rounds of sanctions on the junta, but enforcement is difficult and the West retains minimal leverage over a clique of generals who are no strangers to geopolitical isolation.

In December, the U.N. Security Council surprisingly managed to pass a resolution demanding an end to violence in the country and urging the junta to release all the political prisoners. Rather than shielding Myanmar with a veto, as they had done as recently as April, both Russia and China abstained. Though the passage of the resolution was a landmark moment, it still is functionally toothless in the face of the ongoing conflict. And Russia and China are still, to a certain extent, propping up the junta with military support.

A ragtag rebellion endures away from the major cities, with irregular units known as the People’s Defense Forces waging a cat-and-mouse game of ambushes and surprise attacks against the regime’s troops. Some of the PDF factions have been supported by the country’s more veteran and better-equipped ethnic minority armies, which have themselves been locked in decades of conflict with the central state.

“Myanmar is in a slow-motion process of state collapse,” wrote Ta Doh Moo and Salai Thla Hei, respectively key leaders of the Karen National Union and Chin National Front, two major ethnic factions, in an op-ed for Nikkei Asia where they highlighted the new decentralized forms of administration popping up in areas outside of the junta’s reach. “The military is losing territorial control to the armed resistance, which has now spread to the Burman Buddhist heartlands from which the military typically drew its recruits.”

Speaking to Britain’s Guardian newspaper, Thinzar Shunlei Yi, an anti-coup activist, decried the international response as “slow and not coordinated,” certainly in comparison to what has been mustered for Ukraine. “For resistance forces in Myanmar we don’t get any support, even from our neighboring countries,” she said. “People are blatantly killed in broad daylight just because they can’t defend themselves.”

1/2 Incredible scenes from Launglone township, Tanintharyi region, #Myanmar as people come out in large numbers to protest with the slogan "Let's fight the fascist election to free ourselves from military slavery." Organized by Democracy Movement Strike Committee-Dawei pic.twitter.com/s6MfZyAvrN — Emily Fishbein (@EmilyFishbein11) February 2, 2023

And there’s little sign of change on the horizon. On the two-year anniversary of his takeover, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing announced a new extension of the state of emergency he had ordered, which will mean a likely deferral of elections scheduled for August. The opposition had never taken the prospect of the junta-sponsored polls seriously and had planned a boycott of what they deemed a sham process. The junta’s latest move may be an admission of how little control it has over much of the country — one estimate by three former U.N. experts last September suggested that the coup-plotting authorities had “stable” control of only 17 percent of Myanmar’s territory.

A U.S. State Department statement Wednesday warned that “so-called elections” would “exacerbate violence and instability and will not be representative of the country’s people.” It also condemned the “military regime’s decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military’s illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country.”

On Friday, the foreign ministers of ASEAN, the leading geopolitical bloc in Southeast Asia, are convening, and the chaos in Myanmar is likely high on the agenda. The junta has paid lip service to a five-point ASEAN plan to defuse the crisis, but shown little willingness to follow through and engage the opposition factions. That engagement would require a meaningful dialogue that could lead to a restoration of democracy and a return to pre-coup political agreements, including plans to build a federal state that empowers Myanmar’s long-marginalized ethnic minorities.

This week, Reuters reported that Indonesian President Joko Widodo was contemplating dispatching a top general to Myanmar to talk with the junta and share lessons from Indonesia’s own turbulent transition to democracy after years of military rule. “This is a matter of approach. We have the experience, here in Indonesia, the situation was the same,” the president told the news agency.

Whatever the method, the junta’s opponents want to see real results. ASEAN, argued Ta Doh Moo and Salai Thla Hei, has to compel Min Aung Hlaing “to stop the killing and talk to the democratic resistance.”

