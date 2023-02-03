Pushing for peace in South Sudan, Pope Francis visits nation in shambles

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JUBA, South Sudan — Pope Francis on Friday landed in one of the world’s most troubled countries, South Sudan, where conflict, poverty and climate change have combined to create an astonishing set of traumas and obstacles — unresolved despite years of international mediation and personal attention from the pontiff himself. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight For a pope who has prioritized outreach to the developing world, majority-Catholic South Sudan has long represented an ultimate test in the church’s ability to help in nation-building. Francis, in 2019, personally hosted sparring South Sudanese factions at the Vatican, kissing the feet of rival leaders, pleading for a “new age of peace and prosperity.”

But as South Sudan prepares for its first papal visit, the nation — the world’s youngest — is in shambles.

The United Nations says key humanitarian indicators are at their “worst point” since independence in 2011. Three-quarters of the country depends on the World Food Program for food. The country is widely regarded as one of the world’s most corrupt, with officials accused of using oil revenue for personal gain. Last month six journalists were arrested after a video appeared that seemed to show President Salva Kiir urinating on himself during a public event.

That turmoil adds to the stakes for Francis, who will spend roughly 48 hours in the capital in tandem with leaders of two other Christian denominations, the Anglican archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the Presbyterian Rt. Rev. Iain Greenshields, who is the moderator of the Church of Scotland.

A “pilgrimage of peace,” said Greenshields, who arrived in Juba a day before Francis.

For Francis, South Sudan marks the second leg of a challenging — but so far enthusiastic — trip to Africa, which started in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In Kinshasa, ecstatic crowds filled stadiums and airport fields, or staked out spots along the road just to catch a glimpse. But in a sense that part of the trip was easier; while the Congo also has profound and pervasive problems, the epicenter of its violence is in the east, some 900 miles away from the capital, to which Francis restricted his visit.

This time, the trauma is closer at hand, with the upheaval wholesale. Either because of conflict or recent flooding, roughly one in every three South Sudanese people has been forced to flee their homes.

That scenario reflects a worst-case outcome given the jubilation — and brief period of hope — when South Sudan a decade ago at last conducted a referendum to break away from majority-Muslim Sudan. Led by Kiir, with his trademark 10-gallon cowboy hat, South Sudan became Africa’s 54th state, an outcome cheered by the West.

From the outset, South Sudan had some of the lowest benchmarks for living standards in the world. But the situation soon got worse. The two most relevant political figures — Kiir and his deputy Riek Machar — turned against one another, a power struggle that triggered full-on warfare between the two largest ethnic groups, the Dinka and the Nuer.

The civil war is now over, and Kiir and Machar — who together met with the pope in 2019 — have made a tenuous peace, presiding in a unified government. But crucial elements of the peace deal remain unfulfilled, most importantly the formation of a unified army merging forces loyal to Machar and Kiir.

Meantime, some smaller parties have not signed the peace deal. Generations scarred by ferocious war, continue to fight in a constellation of small, complex conflicts — fueled by the guns with which the country is awash.

“The situation is horrendous in South Sudan and it seems to keep getting worse despite the peace deal,” said Alan Boswell, the Horn of Africa project director for the International Crisis Group think tank. The deal created a truce among the elites, he said, “but a lot of the rest of the county has descended into various forms of conflict and insecurity with huge death tolls that would be shocking anywhere that wasn’t South Sudan.”

Climate change is also contributing to conflict, as cattle herders, in the wake of flooding, have sought out drier land, sparking battles over territory.

The capital itself has stabilized, and people familiar with Juba say it has developed quickly, if unevenly, in the last few years. It now has a few luxury hotels and more paved roads. But the situation deteriorates not far beyond the city limits. Even as the pope was arriving, South Sudanese media reported that 20 people had been killed 70 miles from Juba in what one outlet described as a “cattle-related attack.”

