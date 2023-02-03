Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky and Putin seek to rally support at home; E.U. leaders visit Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin both sought to rally their countries as the first anniversary of the invasion neared. Zelensky said Thursday in his nightly address that Russia’s strategic defeat is “already clear,” though he acknowledged it could still launch offensive operations. The same day, Putin described his invasion of Ukraine as akin to the Soviet Union’s struggle against Nazi Germany in World War II. He made the comment during a speech in Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, the site of a Soviet victory over invading German forces that marked a turning point in that war.