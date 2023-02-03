Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky and Putin seek to rally support at home; E.U. leaders visit Kyiv

By
February 3, 2023 at 2:16 a.m. EST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write on a Ukrainian flag during a summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 2. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin both sought to rally their countries as the first anniversary of the invasion neared. Zelensky said Thursday in his nightly address that Russia’s strategic defeat is “already clear,” though he acknowledged it could still launch offensive operations. The same day, Putin described his invasion of Ukraine as akin to the Soviet Union’s struggle against Nazi Germany in World War II. He made the comment during a speech in Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, the site of a Soviet victory over invading German forces that marked a turning point in that war.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

In Kyiv, visiting E.U. leaders are preparing for a summit with Ukraine on Friday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the E.U. delegation’s arrival was a demonstration “that the E.U. stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever.”

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

  • The E.U. will “deepen further our support and cooperation” with Kyiv, von der Leyen said, noting that it was the fourth time she has visited Ukraine since the war began. Though the 27-member bloc is broadly supportive of Ukraine, it remains split on the idea of fast-track E.U. membership, with many countries worried about the cost of reconstructing Ukraine. Zelensky, in his address, remained optimistic about Ukraine’s prospects of joining the bloc and said the country “deserves to reach the beginning of negotiations on E.U. membership this year.”
  • Von der Leyen said an international center for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine will be established in The Hague. The body will coordinate evidence collection and work closely with the joint investigation teams supported by the E.U. Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, she said at a joint press conference with Zelensky. The crime of aggression, while fundamental and relatively provable, is notoriously difficult to prosecute.
  • Russia’s foreign minister appeared to suggest that Moscow would need to launch an offensive in response to the Western supply of weapons in Ukraine. “We are in the midst of a geopolitical battle,” Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with state television on Thursday. “The more long-range weapons the West supplies to the Kyiv regime, the further they should be moved from the Russian territory.”

2. Battleground updates

  • Russian forces have intensified ground attacks on Ukrainian positions near Kreminna, an eastern Ukrainian town about 60 miles from the Russian border, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, citing reports from the Ukrainian military.
  • A group led by retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman aims to send 100 to 200 experienced mechanics close to the Ukrainian front line, where they will repair battle-damaged Western weapons and vehicles, and teach Ukrainian troops how to fix their equipment on the fly, Politico reported.
  • Ukraine is building “offensive guard” brigades, made up of police and border guards, with the goal of “liberating our territories,” acting minister of internal affairs Ihor Klymenko said Thursday. “These are people who went through the crucible of 2014-2015, some of whom fought already in 2022,” Klymenko explained. “Some of them are wounded. The units will consist exclusively of volunteers who are driven by patriotism and there are a lot of such people in our country.”

3. Global impact

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping has probably been “unsettled and sobered” by Russia’s experiences in Ukraine, CIA Director William J. Burns said Thursday, repeating his assessment that Xi maintains his ambitions on Taiwan and has been watching Russia’s war in Ukraine closely. Burns was speaking at an event hosted by Georgetown University.
  • Norway will provide more aid to Ukraine after earning higher profits from oil exports due to increased demand from neighboring European countries that have sought to reduce their reliance on Russian gas, the Associated Press reported. “We are in a situation where we have room for action due to extraordinary income from the petroleum sector,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said, without specifying the size of the aid package.
  • Poland is confident that a coalition of some 40 countries will oppose the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the 2024 Olympics, its sports and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk told Reuters. The coalition — which he said would include the United States, Britain and Canada — will probably be large enough so that if it boycotts the Games, holding the Olympics would become “pointless,” Bortniczuk said.

4. From our correspondents

Russia tries to defy pariah image with diplomatic blitz: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on multiple levels. Its ties with the West have been largely severed, while even Central Asian countries that have depended on Russia are rethinking their relationship with the Kremlin, Mary Ilyushina reports.

But for Putin, that matters little so long as he can create a perception of international support that he can sell domestically, said Fedor Krasheninnikov, an independent Russian political analyst living in Lithuania. “We may laugh when we see [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov roaming around Africa, but what’s important for Putin is that the part of Russian society that believes everything they say on TV watches the news and says, ‘What a great Putin we have. There is no isolation.’”

Loading...
Loading...