Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky and Putin seek to rally support at home; E.U. leaders visit Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin both sought to rally their countries as the first anniversary of the invasion neared. Zelensky said Thursday in his nightly address that Russia’s strategic defeat is “already clear,” though he acknowledged it could still launch offensive operations. The same day, Putin described his invasion of Ukraine as akin to the Soviet Union’s struggle against Nazi Germany in World War II. He made the comment during a speech in Volgograd, formerly known as Stalingrad, the site of a Soviet victory over invading German forces that marked a turning point in that war.
In Kyiv, visiting E.U. leaders are preparing for a summit with Ukraine on Friday. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the E.U. delegation’s arrival was a demonstration “that the E.U. stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever.”
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Russia tries to defy pariah image with diplomatic blitz: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on multiple levels. Its ties with the West have been largely severed, while even Central Asian countries that have depended on Russia are rethinking their relationship with the Kremlin, Mary Ilyushina reports.
But for Putin, that matters little so long as he can create a perception of international support that he can sell domestically, said Fedor Krasheninnikov, an independent Russian political analyst living in Lithuania. “We may laugh when we see [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov roaming around Africa, but what’s important for Putin is that the part of Russian society that believes everything they say on TV watches the news and says, ‘What a great Putin we have. There is no isolation.’”