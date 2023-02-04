Ukraine live briefing: New U.S.-made bombs will double Ukraine’s reach; American medical volunteer killed A U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is used in a drill in the Philippines. Ukrainian commanders say Russia has moved key infrastructure outside the range of HIMARS, necessitating longer-range munitions. (Aaron Favila/AP)

The Pentagon said Friday that it would give Ukraine longer-range rocket artillery, doubling the reach of its current munitions, amid expectations that fighting will intensify in the next few months. Ukraine will receive the ground-launched, small diameter bombs (GLSDB) as part of a new aid package worth more than $2 billion.

Pete Reed, 33, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and medical volunteer, was killed in a front-line explosion in Bakhmut, according to his wife and Global Outreach Doctors, where he served as the country director for Ukraine.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

Ukraine is set to receive GLSDB, in the newest U.S. aid package. The The munitions have an approximate range of 95 miles, nearly double the capability previously provided by the United States. Ukrainian commanders have said that Russia has moved its key infrastructure outside the range of U.S.-provided rocket artillery vehicles, such as the HIMARS, necessitating greater reach.

Reed, a humanitarian medic, was at least the sixth American to be killed in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. Global Outreach Doctors, an organization that works in areas facing famine and violence, said in a Global Outreach Doctors, an organization that works in areas facing famine and violence, said in a statement that Reed had joined the team last month. “Pete was a beacon of humanitarian work — an incredible visionary, leader, compassionate care provider, and an inspiration to us all,” it said.

2. Global impact

Hopes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s summit with European Union leaders in Kyiv would deliver fast-track E.U. accession were dashed Friday. In a joint statement, the leaders in attendance offered a “commitment to further deepening our relationship” but no further action. In his Friday. In a joint statement, the leaders in attendance offered a “commitment to further deepening our relationship” but no further action. In his nightly address Friday , Zelensky said, “There is an understanding that it is possible to start negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union this year.”

Ukraine will receive $25 million in support from the E.U. for demining areas attacked by Russia. The E.U.'s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday that Ukraine is The E.U.'s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Friday that Ukraine is one of the most contaminated countries in the world by military remnants.

Western allies announced new caps on Russian oil products in their latest efforts to limit revenue financing the invasion. High-value Russian diesel and gas will be capped at $100 per barrel and low-value products such as fuel oil at $45, Britain announced in a in their latest efforts to limit revenue financing the invasion. High-value Russian diesel and gas will be capped at $100 per barrel and low-value products such as fuel oil at $45, Britain announced in a statement Friday.

The E.U.'s 10th round of sanctions targeting trade and technology is “on its way,” Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, said Friday . Canada also imposed fresh sanctions the same day against 38 Russian individuals and 16 entities which, it said, were complicit in spreading Kremlin disinformation and propaganda.

Eight senior officials of an Iranian drone manufacturer, Paravar Pars, were sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department Friday. Iranian-made drones are deployed by Russia in Ukraine, particularly to target energy infrastructure, according to the Treasury Department Friday. Iranian-made drones are deployed by Russia in Ukraine, particularly to target energy infrastructure, according to the Treasury statement

The U.S. will transfer seized assets of Russian oligarchs worth $5.4 million to Ukraine for rebuilding efforts, Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said at for rebuilding efforts, Andriy Kostin, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, said at a televised meeting with U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday.

3. From our correspondents

Zelensky urges E.U. to send weapons faster as Russians close grip on Bakhmut: Zelensky vowed Friday that Ukrainian forces would “fight as long as we can” to hold on to the embattled city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, which has witnessed pitched battles in recent weeks, reports David L. Stern.

The potentially imminent loss of Bakhmut, which has been under siege by Russian fighters for months, cast a shadow over a meeting in Kyiv where European Union leaders offered pledges of support — but no concrete promises about when Ukraine could expect to join the bloc.

“No one will hand over Bakhmut,” Zelensky said at a news conference at the close of the meeting with E.U. leaders. “We consider Bakhmut our fortress.”

