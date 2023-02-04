Ukraine live briefing: New U.S.-made bombs will double Ukraine’s reach; American medical volunteer killed

The Pentagon said Friday that it would give Ukraine longer-range rocket artillery, doubling the reach of its current munitions, amid expectations that fighting will intensify in the next few months. Ukraine will receive the ground-launched, small diameter bombs (GLSDB) as part of a new aid package worth more than $2 billion.
Pete Reed, 33, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and medical volunteer, was killed in a front-line explosion in Bakhmut, according to his wife and Global Outreach Doctors, where he served as the country director for Ukraine.
3. From our correspondents
Zelensky urges E.U. to send weapons faster as Russians close grip on Bakhmut: Zelensky vowed Friday that Ukrainian forces would “fight as long as we can” to hold on to the embattled city of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region, which has witnessed pitched battles in recent weeks, reports David L. Stern.
The potentially imminent loss of Bakhmut, which has been under siege by Russian fighters for months, cast a shadow over a meeting in Kyiv where European Union leaders offered pledges of support — but no concrete promises about when Ukraine could expect to join the bloc.
“No one will hand over Bakhmut,” Zelensky said at a news conference at the close of the meeting with E.U. leaders. “We consider Bakhmut our fortress.”