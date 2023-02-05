Chile fights to contain wildfires that left at least 23 dead

The Chilean government extended an emergency order and called for international help on Feb. 4 as deadly forest fires continued to tear through the country. (Video: Reuters)

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hundreds of wildfires scorching southern and central Chile have left at least 23 people dead and hundreds more injured and displaced from their homes. The latest death toll came from the country’s Senapred disaster response agency, which added that emergency alerts were sent to another region as firefighters combat the flames. As of Saturday night, 232 forest fires were active, and 149 more had been controlled, the agency said.

The raging fires have injured at least 979 people and pushed more than 1,100 to seek shelter, as authorities assess damage to more than 560 homes, the agency said.

In the town of Santa Juana in the Biobio region, south of the capital, Santiago, photos showed trees engulfed by orange columns of fire and billowing smoke.

Residents helped firefighters douse flames, and others cleared charred debris.

Among the deaths reported by local media outlets were a mechanic and a pilot after their helicopter, which was helping put out a blaze, crashed in the Araucanía region.

Advertisement

Thousands of acres of land were destroyed in regions that are home to tracts of farm and forest land.

Officials said an intense summer heat wave in the South American country hindered efforts to contain the fires, with warnings of temperatures reaching over 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius).

Police evacuated residents from a town in Araucanía, Chile, as firefighters fought to contain dozens of deadly forest fires on Feb. 4. (Video: Storyful)

“Weather conditions have made it very difficult to put out (the fires) that are spreading, and the emergency is getting worse,” Interior Minister Carolina Tohá told reporters at a news conference on Saturday.

Scientists have pointed to climate change as they register more extreme weather events worldwide.

In the United States on Friday, a frigid spell is hitting the Northeast, and the wind chill at the summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington dropped to minus-108 degrees, the lowest temperature recorded in U.S. history.

Chile also battled a separate massive fire in December on its Pacific coast. Mid-December is considered peak fire season in the country, according to Global Forest Watch, which monitors deforestation and forest fires.

To curb the latest wildfires, authorities said this week, Argentina and others have offered help including firefighting equipment.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric visited hard-hit communities to promise support. He also referred to “signs” that some fires may have been started intentionally but did not elaborate, according to Reuters.

GiftOutline Gift Article