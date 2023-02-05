Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns situation at war front ‘getting tougher’

A significant accident at a substation in Odessa left a half-million people in the southern city out of power, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the “technological accident” occurred at a substation that had been damaged by Russian strikes. The regional governor, Maksym Marchenko, said that the accident caused a fire and that the damage was “complex and very severe.” Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, who was dispatched to the city over the situation, said power had been restored to about a third of customers who lost it.

Zelensky said action was being taken to protect Ukraine from people there who hold Russian citizenship. He said in his nightly address Saturday that he had signed documents that would “protect and cleanse” the country “from those on the side of the aggressor,” without specifying the nature of the actions. “Another legal step” will be taken on Sunday, he said, noting that the Security Service of Ukraine had made a “request” regarding people with Russian citizenship.