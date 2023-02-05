Ukraine live briefing: Zelensky warns situation at war front ‘getting tougher’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday evening that the situation at the war front is “getting tougher.” The warning came as Russia and Ukraine announced the release of nearly 180 troops in a prisoner swap.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
- Ukraine and Russia swapped prisoners of war, freeing 116 Ukrainian troops from Russian captivity and 63 Russians from Ukrainian custody, the countries announced separately on Saturday. Zelensky said that Ukraine has managed to return 1,762 Ukrainians from Russian captivity since Feb. 24.
- A significant accident at a substation in Odessa left a half-million people in the southern city out of power, Ukrainian officials said Saturday. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the “technological accident” occurred at a substation that had been damaged by Russian strikes. The regional governor, Maksym Marchenko, said that the accident caused a fire and that the damage was “complex and very severe.” Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, who was dispatched to the city over the situation, said power had been restored to about a third of customers who lost it.
- Zelensky said action was being taken to protect Ukraine from people there who hold Russian citizenship. He said in his nightly address Saturday that he had signed documents that would “protect and cleanse” the country “from those on the side of the aggressor,” without specifying the nature of the actions. “Another legal step” will be taken on Sunday, he said, noting that the Security Service of Ukraine had made a “request” regarding people with Russian citizenship.
- The situation on the war front is “getting tougher,” especially in Bakhmut and Vuhledar, Zelensky said. Ukraine has vowed to fight for Bakhmut, even as Russia is tightening its grip on the city. Ukrainian losses are mounting in Bakhmut, where a U.S. citizen, Pete Reed, was killed while working as a volunteer paramedic with an outreach group.
- The United Nations has tallied more than 18 million border crossings at Ukrainian exits since the start of the war last year on Feb. 24. Nearly 10 million people have crossed into Ukraine, according to U.N. data. About one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, The Washington Post reported last month.
- Germany has collected evidence to prosecute possible war crimes in Ukraine, German media reported Saturday, citing the country’s prosecutor general. He said in a newspaper interview that there was a need for a judicial process at the international level and that Germany began collecting evidence in March, including by interviewing Ukrainian refugees. Prosecutors had pieces of evidence in the “three-digit range,” he added, without providing further details.
- China is sending technology such as navigation equipment and fighter jet parts to Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday evening, citing records provided by the D.C.-based research group C4ADS. The United States previously accused several Chinese companies and research institutes of aiding Russia’s military. Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said Friday that Beijing’s relationship with Moscow was “based on non-alliance, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party.”
- Zelensky thanked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for providing Challenger 2 tanks and training. Sunak tweeted that he was “focused on ensuring this [aid] reaches the front line as quickly as possible.” In January, Britain became the first nation to pledge Western heavy battle tanks. Britain also announced that it would send AS90 self-propelled artillery systems to Ukraine.
4. From our correspondents
Attacking Vuhledar, Russia previews new push to seize southeastern Ukraine: About 70 miles southwest of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s embattled Donetsk region, a Russian offensive is unfolding in the city of Vuhledar. The Post’s Steve Hendrix and Serhii Korolchuk report that Vuhledar holds geographical significance: The deserted coal-mining city lies where the eastern front of the war meets Russia’s line of control to the south.
Russian fighters have made near-daily attempts to overwhelm Ukrainian forces defending the city, who have staved off the attacks by fighting back with artillery, much of it donated by Western allies.
“We are more in a defensive position,” said Andrii, a machine-gunner who had just come off a five-day stint outside Vuhledar, where he slept in a log-covered trench. “We are not making gains from here.”