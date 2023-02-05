7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Turkey, leveling buildings

ISTANBUL — A powerful earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday leveled residential buildings in nearby Turkish cities and in northern Syria. Video of the aftermath showed residents trapped under rubble, but there was no immediate confirmation of casualties.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake — felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan and Israel — occurred in Nurdagi, about 40 miles west of the Turkish city of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The initial quake was followed by powerful aftershocks.