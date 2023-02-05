7.8-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Turkey, leveling buildings

ISTANBUL — A powerful earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday leveled residential buildings in nearby Turkish cities and in northern Syria. Video of the aftermath showed residents trapped under rubble, but there was no immediate confirmation of casualties.
Turkey’s emergency management agency put the magnitude of the initial earthquake at 7.4 and said the epicenter was in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep.
Turkish media showed videos of collapsed buildings in Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey. Syrian state-affiliated media outlets reported that buildings were leveled in the cities of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia.
Turkey sits atop the Anatolian Plate, a block of the Earth’s crust that is slowly rotating counterclockwise and shifting west with time, about an inch of movement every year. But pent-up stress caused by collisions with the African plate and Eurasian plate result in frequent earthquakes.
This story is developing.
Dadouch reported from Beirut.