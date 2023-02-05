Ukraine’s defense minister to be replaced, top parliamentarian says

A shake-up of Ukraine’s top ministerial positions that will replace the country’s defense minister is coming, a close adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled Sunday, as a midwinter surge in fighting and a possible Russian offensive loom.
Budanov is known for having correctly predicted Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine when most officials thought any Russian incursions would be much smaller in scope. He carries influence with Zelensky and other officials.
Reznikov, a politician who became defense minister in November 2021, will be named minister for strategic industries to strengthen military-industrial cooperation, Arakhamia said, calling the moves “absolutely logical for wartime.” The 37-year-old Budanov, whose résumé includes special operations and dodging assassination attempts, has risen quickly through the ranks to become one of Ukraine’s youngest generals.
“War dictates personnel policy. Time and circumstances call for strengthening and regrouping. This is happening now and will continue to happen in the future,” Arakhamia said on Telegram, writing in Ukrainian.
Such decisions come from the president, but parliament members have to vote on the proposed changes. The shake-up comes amid a wider crackdown on corruption in Ukraine that has included other dismissals and investigations.
The Defense Ministry had been under scrutiny for misappropriation of funds after Ukrainian journalists reported that the military had paid inflated prices for food.
Reznikov was not implicated, and aid from Western countries was not involved, but with ministerial changes, Zelensky is attempting to reassure the United States and other allies that their aid won’t be mishandled. The defense minister plays a key role in negotiating with other countries for aid, including weapons.
Neither Zelensky nor Reznikov made comment Sunday afternoon after the announcement, though Reznikov hinted at a potential change earlier in the day. At a news conference Sunday, Reznikov acknowledged reports of his potential departure from the defense minister post, but said that would be Zelensky’s decision.
“No authority sits in the same chair for their entire life, so you have to be prepared for this fate,” Reznikov said. “As a former lawyer, I’m optimistic that even if I’m not in this role, I’ll have a role that will allow me to punish the Russians.”
The expected changes come as Russian forces increased attacks in Ukraine’s disputed Donetsk region in recent days. Ukraine has warned that Russia plans to launch a new offensive in the coming weeks as the first anniversary of the war looms.
Arakhamia also said the administration will move to make Ihor Klymenko internal affairs minister and Vasyl Malyuk head of the SBU, Ukraine’s security service. Both are already holding those roles in acting positions.
“The logic is the same," Arakhamia said. “Law enforcement agencies at this stage should be headed not by politicians, but by cadre law enforcement officers. The enemy is preparing to advance. We are preparing to defend ourselves.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Russia claimed to have seized control of Soledar, a heavily contested salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine where fighting has raged recently, but a Ukrainian military official maintained that the battle was not yet over. The U.S. and Germany are sending tanks to Ukraine.
Russia’s Gamble: The Post examined the road to war in Ukraine, and Western efforts to unite to thwart the Kremlin’s plans, through extensive interviews with more than three dozen senior U.S., Ukrainian, European and NATO officials.
Photos: Washington Post photographers have been on the ground from the beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.