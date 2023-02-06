How to help people affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Start with groups you know

Major international groups are among the first to coordinate on-the-ground response teams in the affected regions. Some places to start:

Advertisement

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent: Turkish Red Crescent teams — part of the International Red Cross — in Turkey and Syria are providing hot meals and drinks, shipping needed blood and plasma into impacted areas and providing survivors with psychosocial support, the American Red Cross said. The Turkish Red Crescent said it has mobilized 77 catering vehicles, five mobile kitchens and nearly 2,000 tents.

Doctors Without Borders: Doctors Without Borders teams have already begun working in the affected areas, including at “impacted and overwhelmed” health facilities in northern Syria. The humanitarian medical NGO said its teams are reinforcing and supporting local medical teams, as well as donating emergency medical and essential life kits. The organization said one of its staff members was found dead under the rubble of his collapsed home.

Oxfam: The British-founded group said it is gathering information on the scale of the destruction to come up with short- and long-term response plans. Oxfam said its Turkish affiliate group partners with dozens of women’s cooperatives, and is working with them to assess what is needed.

Advertisement

Save the Children: The international NGO said it has established a response team in Turkey to support the national emergency response plan. It added that it is working to assess the scale of damage in northwest Syria and Turkey, and is planning to support winterization and emergency kit provision.