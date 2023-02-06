Normally sleepy Jericho drawn into West Bank violence after Israel kills 5

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Israeli security forces killed five Palestinians during an early morning raid Monday in the normally quiet city of Jericho, amid the worst violence in the West Bank in nearly two decades.

The Israeli army said two of the killed were captured on CCTV footage preparing to attack a Jewish-run restaurant on the main road outside Jericho with assault-style weapons last month and had been the target of an intensive manhunt. It described two of the dead as members of Hamas's military wing.

Hours after the operation, blood remained on the walls of a small shed next to large villas across a highway from the Aqbat Jabar refugee camp, a densely populated urban slum that is home to 13,000 people. Young men from the camp burned tires in protest and set up barricades around the camp.

Israel confiscated the bodies of the five slain men, while the IDF reported no Israeli casualties. Soldiers have also erected checkpoints around Jericho, creating hours-long waiting lines as they search vehicles and check identification.

Israel in recent months has launched a series of deadly raids and semi-blockades of Palestinian cities and villages as part of its “Breaking the Wave” operation, launched in response to a spate of violence targeting Israelis by lone wolf attackers and newly emerging Palestinian armed groups, largely centered in the northern cities of Jenin and Nablus. These groups are typically small, led by young men and are organized on a local level outside of the main Palestinian political parties.

That the militants were from Jericho — versus Nablus or Jenin — is particularity notable. Jericho is a sleepy farm and tourist town known more for its bananas and archaeology, rather than armed groups. It is a stronghold of the largely-unpopular Palestinian Authority and home of Saeb Erekat, former Palestinian peace negotiator who died in 2020.

Residents of Aqbat Jabar condemned Israel's operations as collective punishment and said the violence would not end until the occupation of Palestinian land did.

“The occupation is the problem,” said Jamal Omar, chair of the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp popular committee. “All Palestinians are now afraid for their children.”

The spreading violence, analysts have warned, is the product of a combustible combination of a deep political void among Palestinians and the return of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who leads Israel’s most right-wing government to date. Members of Netanyahu’s coalition include settler activists and Jewish nationalists calling for annexing the West Bank and harsher policies against Palestinians.

Ayman Daraghmeh, a Former Hamas parliamentary member, said the group in Jericho is “close to” but not organized or led by the extremist group.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said more violence would follow in response. “Our people and their resistance will not delay in responding to this crime,” he said.

The IDF released a photograph showing the weapons confiscated during the raid: five assault rifles, one handgun, a homemade gun and ammunition clips. The widespread presence of illegal weapons has been contributing to the lethality of the current wave of violence.

A relative of several of those killed, Adel Awadat, 61, said several others remained in critical condition in Israeli custody.

In the January attack on the restaurant that the IDF said two of the slain men were involved with, the militants only got off one round, before at least one of guns appeared to jam.

No one was hurt, but Israeli officials warned that many could have been injured or killed in the Jan. 28 assault, a day after a Palestinian gunman killed seven outside a synagogue in East Jerusalem. An Israeli raid in Jenin on Jan. 26 targeting a militant cell killed 10 Palestinians, including a woman in her sixties.

Hazem Balousha in Gaza City contributed to this report.

