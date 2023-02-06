Turkey-Syria earthquake

Aftermath: The earthquake — felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel and Egypt — occurred in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep, near the Syrian border. Most of the damage is in southern Turkey and northern and central Syria .

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The latest: A 7.8-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday killed more than 2,300 people across the country and in neighboring Syria, officials said, as rescuers searched flattened buildings in frigid weather for survivors. Follow live updates here .

A dire situation in northwest Syria: Videos from Syria’s opposition-held pocket offer only a glimpse of the damage. The death toll in rebel-held northwestern Syria, weakened by years of civil war with President Bashar al-Assad’s government, is now at least 385 and expected to rise. More than 1,000 people have been injured; hundreds are trapped under rubble.