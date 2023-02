The images out of Syria and southern Turkey were heartbreaking as Houssam al-Nahhas monitored the earthquake damage from his home in Maryland.

But the devastation really hit home when he finally heard from his parents and in-laws in southern Turkey, all of whom had nowhere to go after the temblor severely damaged their homes.

On Monday, Nahhas — who was an emergency trauma physician and aid worker in Syria and Turkey before immigrating to the United States in 2019 — listened helplessly as his mother-in-law described during a short telephone call how she and her husband had been sheltering in their car since the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck early Monday.

