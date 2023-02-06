Middle East Maps, photos and videos show earthquake’s widespread destruction The impact was felt more than 400 miles from the epicenter (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Ihlas News Agency (iha)/The Washington Post)

An early-morning earthquake Monday was centered in southern Turkey, but its effects were felt by millions across the region. Photographs and videos from Turkey, Syria and Lebanon show significant damage far from the epicenter in Kahramanmaras province, north of Gaziantep. The 7.8-magnitude quake and a series of aftershocks were among the largest ever recorded in the earthquake-prone belt known as the Anatolian fault.

In southern Turkey, several cities saw major damage. In the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir, several large buildings appear to have collapsed, and rescue workers searched through the rubble. Other nearby cities saw similar scenes.

A second quake, measured at a 7.5 magnitude, hit southeastern Turkey later Monday. It, and dozens of powerful aftershocks, have complicated rescue efforts. In Malatya, rescue teams were forced to flee as further shocks led to more building collapses.

1. Malatya

2. Kahramanmaras

3. Sanliurfa

4. Adana

5. Diyarbakir

In northwest Syria, the impact of the disaster was clearly seen in rebel-held areas as well as government-controlled areas. In many of these places, buildings were already damaged by the nearly 12-year-long Syrian civil war. Rescuers from the Syrian civil defense — commonly known as the White Helmets — worked to find people in the rubble. Hospitals are overwhelmed and people are terrified to return to their homes, fearing additional aftershocks could send their buildings crumbling.

6. Jarabulus

7. Aleppo

8. Sarmada and Bab al-Hawa

Farther south, in the government-held areas of Syria, there were more scenes of damage. In Damascus, the capital, residents were seen rushing into the streets as buildings rocked. Videos from the Shrine of al-Sayyida Zaynab, a holy Shiite site in the city, showed the ornate structure swaying.

In Beirut, the capital city of neighboring Lebanon, some rushed out of their homes in the middle of the night, even though the epicenters of the quakes and aftershocks were hundreds of miles away.

9. Beirut

10. Damascus

