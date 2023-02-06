Maps, photos and videos show earthquake’s widespread destruction

An early-morning earthquake Monday was centered in southern Turkey, but its effects were felt by millions across the region.
In southern Turkey, several cities saw major damage. In the Kurdish-majority city of Diyarbakir, several large buildings appear to have collapsed, and rescue workers searched through the rubble. Other nearby cities saw similar scenes.
A second quake, measured at a 7.5 magnitude, hit southeastern Turkey later Monday. It, and dozens of powerful aftershocks, have complicated rescue efforts. In Malatya, rescue teams were forced to flee as further shocks led to more building collapses.
In northwest Syria, the impact of the disaster was clearly seen in rebel-held areas as well as government-controlled areas. In many of these places, buildings were already damaged by the nearly 12-year-long Syrian civil war. Rescuers from the Syrian civil defense — commonly known as the White Helmets — worked to find people in the rubble. Hospitals are overwhelmed and people are terrified to return to their homes, fearing additional aftershocks could send their buildings crumbling.
Farther south, in the government-held areas of Syria, there were more scenes of damage. In Damascus, the capital, residents were seen rushing into the streets as buildings rocked. Videos from the Shrine of al-Sayyida Zaynab, a holy Shiite site in the city, showed the ornate structure swaying.
In Beirut, the capital city of neighboring Lebanon, some rushed out of their homes in the middle of the night, even though the epicenters of the quakes and aftershocks were hundreds of miles away.