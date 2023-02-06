Powerful earthquake devastates Turkey and Syria. Death toll mounts.

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 2,000 people were killed Monday across Turkey and Syria after an earthquake and its powerful aftershocks ripped through sleeping towns and densely populated cities, officials said, as rescue workers searched for bodies in the frigid cold and hopes for survivors buried under collapsed buildings faded with the setting of the sun.

The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey recorded at a 7.8 magnitude, was among the largest in history for a region so buffeted by crises that it is uniquely ill-equipped to handle. The tremors arrived in the early morning and turned the quiet night into a cacophony of screams and crashing stone as buildings collapsed on their occupants.

The shaking was felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt; in Italy, authorities issued a tsunami alert.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that the earthquake occurred at 4:17 a.m. local time around the southeastern city of Kahramanmaras, about a two-hour drive from the northern border of Syria.

Before rescue crews arrived, men, women and children dug frantically through the remains of their homes with bare hands, some shouting, some sobbing, as they tried to reach loved ones underneath.

As the sun rose, towns and cities across the two nations appeared as hellscapes. Homes were smashed and mangled. Streets were littered with the rubble of walls that had once towered above them. Residents looked hollow-eyed and stunned, a testament to the rudeness with which their lives had been torn apart.

The death toll’s grim ascent continued throughout the day as authorities counted bodies in the rubble, and wounded survivors died on hospital beds. By 5 p.m. local time, Turkey’s disaster agency said that at least 1,014 people had been killed and 7,000 injured.

In Syria, state media reported 430 deaths and 1,315 wounded across provinces controlled by President Bashar al-Assad. In the rebel-held northwest, where rescue workers have limited capacity after more than a decade of bombardment by Assad’s forces, at least 380 people were reported dead, with thousands injured and hundreds more unreachable. The numbers could rise dramatically as debris is searched.

The United States said Monday that it stood ready to help rescue efforts. President Biden expressed sadness and offered “any and all needed assistance.”

Early estimates from the World Food Program suggested that more than 2.5 million people live within a 30-mile radius of the earthquake. By midday, some 9,000 emergency responders were taking part in rescue operations across Turkey, and 45 nations, among them the members of NATO and the European Union, had offered some form of assistance.

The question of how to mobilize aid to Syria was thornier. In both government and rebel-held areas, humanitarian assistance is coordinated by the United Nations, which is frequently subject to bureaucratic obstacles and political interference.

Earthquakes are caused by the movement of tectonic plates, and Turkey sits along the boundary of several.

Yet Monday’s disaster took place in a region that has not routinely suffered large tremors, said Adam Pascale, the chief scientist at Australia’s Seismology Research Center. “It’s the first magnitude 7+ on record on this boundary of the Arabian and Anatolian Plate. The last nearest earthquake of this size was over [155 miles] to the northeast in 1939,” he said in a message.

The impact and aftershocks are likely to affect a large number of people, he said, because they occurred in a much more densely populated area compared with those of the past.

Monday’s powerful initial earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks, including one of 7.5 magnitude, almost as strong as the quake.

Turkey and Syria were already in the throes of crippling economic crisis as they contended with the aftershocks of Syria’s war. Now, thousands more families are homeless, aid groups said, and the infrastructure they depended upon has been smashed. Major roads have been badly damaged. There are smaller ones blocked by abandoned cars or snowfall.

An early estimate from the U.S. Geological Survey suggested that the damage across Turkey alone could top $1 billion.

After 13 years of civil war and more than a decade of U.S. sanctions, Syria’s economic woes are so deep that most of the country lives with near-constant blackouts, because of extended electricity cuts.

Assad held an emergency cabinet meeting Monday to oversee support for the hardest-hit regions under government control, state news agency SANA reported. Government institutions, civil defense, the military and health and firefighter cadres have been placed on alert or mobilized.

Videos from Syria’s northwestern opposition-held pocket offered a glimpse of the damage sustained there, its effects compounded by the fact that much of the area’s infrastructure has been weakened by years of bombardment by the Syrian government and its Russian allies.

In a pleading voice note sent on WhatsApp, a media representative of the area’s civil defense brigade, known as the White Helmets, begged foreign countries and international organizations for help.

His voice thinned with urgency as a list of calamities tumbled out. “Every minute, we lose a life. We are now racing with time. We need heavy equipment, we need heavy machinery dedicated for rescue missions. We need rescue teams. We need fuel. We have been using up backup fuel for the past two months.”

“Tens of thousands of civilians are homeless” as a result of the earthquake, he continued.

“The medical situation is abysmal,” he continued. “Tens of thousands of buildings are now cracked. There’s a snowstorm. There’s predictions of flooding in the area. The humanitarian situation is disastrous, with every meaning of the word. It’s not just the rescue — it’s the rescue and the humanitarian situation.”

The region, controlled by opposition militant groups, hosts about 4.5 million people — nearly all of whom, or about 4.1 million, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

Half of the population has been displaced from elsewhere, many several times. Large numbers live in tent camps or rickety settlements, often built among olive groves or on hard, barren earth. Many live in bombed-out buildings as a result of the war.

The area also does not have enough doctors — which is especially apparent during calamities — and many of the area’s hospitals and health centers have been targeted by airstrikes.

On Monday morning, the Syrian American Medical Society, which supports 36 medical facilities in the northwest of Syria, said four of its hospitals had been damaged and evacuated.

Conditions, it said, were “catastrophic.”

