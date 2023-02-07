Pakistan bids farewell to ex-leader Musharraf and his complicated legacy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KABUL — He was once the most powerful man in Pakistan — first as the head of its most influential institution, the army; and later, for nearly a decade after overthrowing the prime minister, as its reform-minded but iron-fisted president in uniform. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. ArrowRight But when the remains of Gen. Pervez Musharraf were flown back to Pakistan from Dubai, where he had passed away Sunday of a prolonged illness at age 79, it was for a subdued and isolated final homecoming.

On Tuesday afternoon, the former ruler was interred in a walled military cemetery in the port city of Karachi, where his family had migrated from India in the 1940s. His spokesman said in a statement that three former army chiefs attended the funeral prayers, as well as representatives of four political parties and members of Musharraf’s immediate family.

Advertisement

There was no TV news or other media coverage at the site. Later in the day, Pakistan’s military press agency posted photos and a video online that showed a long tent with civilian and military figures lined up to pray, and a cleric speaking on a grassy field.

It has been 24 years since Musharraf seized power, only to be eventually forced out and to spend his final years in foreign exile, dealing with legal battles and failing health. Yet his passing has brought back uncomfortable memories, unanswered questions and hard lessons for civilian leaders who are now struggling to stay in power.

Senior officials issued pro forma messages of condolence after receiving news of his death, but some of them masked bitter feelings. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose older brother Nawaz was ousted as premier by Musharraf in 1999 and sent into exile for years, tweeted his sympathies to the family and added simply, “May the departed soul rest in peace.”

Advertisement

Today, the Sharif government is facing a strong political challenge from Imran Khan, who was forced out as prime minister last year. Khan has since galvanized popular support by making the same claims of corruption and elitism against Pakistan’s two political dynasties — the Sharif and Bhutto families — that Musharraf once did.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, has long alleged that Musharraf was behind the unsolved assassination of his mother, former premier Benazir Bhutto, during a political rally in 2007. In place of a condolence message, Zardari posted a portrait of his mother on social media, without comment.

Across Pakistani society, news of Musharraf’s death has triggered an outpouring of public commentary — a mix of emotional recrimination for his dictatorial excesses and grudging praise for his thwarted efforts at domestic reform and foreign diplomacy, including an ill-fated summit in 2001 with rival India’s then-prime minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Advertisement

Some social media commenters and political figures called for the former military president to be denied a state funeral. Farhatullah Babar, a retired senator and human rights advocate, urged in a tweet Monday that Musharraf’s burial be “simple, dignified” and private, with “no official trappings, no bugles, no draping in the national flag. … Now it’s between him and God.”

Today, as Pakistan still struggles with many of the same problems Musharraf tried to solve or inadvertently exacerbated — an ailing economy, a resurgence of attacks by Islamist militants, continued tensions with India, and a paralyzing political power struggle — the flood of responses makes clear that his time in power has left a lasting if painful mark on the country.

“Musharraf’s story in a way is the story of Pakistan’s politics, where for all that a savior and strong man promises, he is not able to deliver any more than the much-maligned democrats,” columnist Arifa Noor wrote in Dawn newspaper Tuesday. Noor noted that Musharraf’s bloodless coup in 1999 was widely welcomed at first, but added: “it was a different Pakistan back then. Military intervention had promised hope,” while faith in politicians and the democratic system were “tenuous.”

Advertisement

Pakistan’s 75-year history has seen several military coups and numerous indirect interventions or behind-the-scenes manipulation of power by the armed forces. The last military man to rule before Musharraf was a harsh Islamist fanatic, Gen. Mohammed Zia ul-Haq, who seized power in 1977 and died in a plane crash in 1988.

Musharraf was more liberal and engaging by nature, but he turned to draconian measures as his popularity waned and he faced widening public protests. The lesson of his failure as a politician was not lost on his successors in uniform, and Pakistan’s current army leaders have vowed to stay out of politics, though they still wield great influence and are quietly courted by civilian rulers.

The current army chief, Gen. Asim Munir, issued a statement of condolence on behalf of all senior army commanders, but Musharraf’s legacy within the institution was marred by ethnic rivalries and tensions over anti-terrorist policies. In 2007, his deadly crackdown on armed Islamists at a mosque in the capital triggered a years-long wave of terrorist violence that has recently surged again, with a suicide bombing that killed 95 worshipers in a mosque for police on Jan. 31.

Advertisement

Commentator Zahid Hussain recounted that Musharraf’s “frankness and affable personality” initially stood in “marked contrast” to Zia. “He came across as a moderate and pragmatic man,” Hussain said. Yet it was this promising start that left Pakistanis disillusioned by his transformation into a full-fledged dictator, who suspended the Constitution and fired independent judges while insisting that his goal was to save democracy.

One of Musharraf’s most controversial acts was to side with the United States in the war on terror in 2001. The decision was unpopular in the majority-Muslim country, but it revived Pakistan’s fraying cold war ties with Washington. That bond was recently tested by Imran Khan, who charged that the U.S. had encouraged his ouster by Parliament last year; U.S. officials have denied the claim.

“Musharraf’s rule was a mixed bag of positives and negatives, but his years in power has left a strong impact on our history,” Hasan Askari Rizvi, a political analyst in Lahore, said Tuesday. If Pakistan had not sided with Washington after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he added, “the United States would still have attacked Afghanistan, and Pakistan would still be on the receiving end.”

Advertisement

In Pakistani politics, though, Rizvi lamented that few lessons have been learned since Musharraf left power, and politicians are again at each other’s throats.

“It’s an unfortunate fact that every ruler, civilian or military, wants to knock out his or her opponents,” he said. “Whether it’s Musharraf or Nawaz Sharif or Benazir Bhutto, political parties remain divided, institutions get weak and democracy is harmed.”

Shaiq Hussain contributed to this report from Islamabad.

GiftOutline Gift Article