Ukraine live briefing: Kyiv’s forces holding on to Bakhmut, Zelensky says; U.N. chief warns of ‘wider war’ Ukrainian service members ride a BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle Tuesday near the eastern town of Bakhmut, which has been at the center of recent fighting. (Reuters)

Ukrainian forces still hold the city of Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address, days after telling the world that the battlefield situation was “very difficult” in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces are still trying to surround the city, he said Monday evening, but Ukraine is “countering them.”

The remarks come after repeated warnings from Ukrainian defense officials of a looming Russian offensive and after Zelensky named a new defense minister as part of a broader shake-up of his cabinet. However, members of parliament still have to vote on the proposed changes.

Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.

1. Key developments

U.N. Secretary General António Guterres expressed concern that the war in Ukraine could escalate into a broader global conflict in a speech to the U.N. General Assembly on Monday. "I fear the world is not sleepwalking into a wider war. I fear it is doing so with its eyes wide open," he said

Russian forces have not yet encircled Bakhmut, the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, reported Monday evening, citing battlefield reports from Ukrainian troops and backing up Zelensky's assertion.

2. Global impact

Norway hopes to provide a five-year aid package to Ukraine worth about $7.3 billion, an official said Monday. Norway's government has so far provided civilian, humanitarian and military aid that amounts to at least $1.3 billion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will arrive in Washington on Tuesday for meetings with senior Biden administration officials and members of Congress this week. Stoltenberg will sit down with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, among others.

European Council President Charles Michel has invited Zelensky for a future in-person summit, a spokesman for Michel said Monday, without providing further details due to security reasons.

3. From our correspondents

Russia ends disclosure rules for officials, citing wartime secrecy needs: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed a bill exempting Russian lawmakers from disclosing details of their income, expenses and property, reports Francesca Ebel. The new law, which will take effect Mar. 1, passed Russia’s legislature with a large majority. Only 24 of 450 lawmakers voted against it.

The move stands in contrast to Zelensky’s aggressive anti-corruption drive in recent days that aims to reassure Ukraine’s foreign backers that billions in economic and military aid won’t be mismanaged.

