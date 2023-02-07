Social media gives glimpse into hunt for Syria, Turkey quake survivors

</div></div></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">On the Turkish side of the border, too, in scene after nail-biting scene, <a href="https://twitter.com/EmniyetGM/status/1622952307276103680" target=_blank>survivors were extracted from the ruins</a>. Some, displaced from their homes, voiced a sense of frustration and defeat.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">“My grandparents are still under the rubble after 41 hours of the earthquake,” Kaula Faunlenn <a href="https://twitter.com/MareStrega/status/1623018251675369476" target=_blank>wrote on Twitter</a>. “We are sleeping in the car. Still having tremors. Some of my childhood friends, my relatives are dead. Some are still missing. Gosh it’s so heavy.”</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">For members of the Syrian and Turkish diasporas, the social media posts spurred <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2023/02/06/maryland-doctor-parents-turkey-earthquake/?itid=lk_inline_manual_29" target=_blank>frantic phone calls to learn the fate of their relatives</a> — and fresh anguish for their countries of origin.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">Merve Kayikci, an academic who lives in Amsterdam and works for a Belgian university, has relied on social media to seek news about her relatives in Antakya in the Hatay province. Heavy machinery to help dig through the rubble only arrived late Tuesday night.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">Relatives from Istanbul have been sharing updates on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, which Kayikci passes along to her father in a chain of information-sharing made possible by social media as regular phone lines are down.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">In England, Karim al-Jian first saw news of the earthquake on Twitter.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">The 26-year-old doctor, who was born in Aleppo and grew up in the United Kingdom, was up late while visiting his parents in Lancashire. In the early hours of Monday morning, his feed exploded with reports of the first quake, whose epicenter was the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras. She and Jian’s aunt were unharmed, but his grandmother’s building was damaged, its walls cracked. His grandmother, who has Alzheimer’s, got lucky: Some of the neighbors’ houses were completely flattened, he said.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">Community Facebook pages gave Jian, hundreds of miles away, glimpses of the damage to his family’s village.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">“It’s hard to distinguish what’s been bombed out or what’s been destroyed by the earthquake,” he said.</p></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><div data-oembed-type="twitter" class="" style="min-height:171px"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The doctor in green is my cousin Abdulrahman. He’s an orthopaedic trainee in Idlib hospital and from the minute the earthquake happened, he’s been saving countless lives with not a single second to rest. He’s only 24. Please keep him in your prayers. I’m so immensely proud of him <a href="https://t.co/gAH8SE29iO">pic.twitter.com/gAH8SE29iO</a></p>— Karim (@Idlibie) <a href="https://twitter.com/Idlibie/status/1622717043081445397?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div></div><div class="article-body" data-qa="article-body"><p data-testid="drop-cap-letter" data-el="text" class="wpds-c-cYdRxM wpds-c-cYdRxM-iPJLV-css font-copy">On Tuesday evening, Jian was able to make contact with his cousin, Abdulrahman, a doctor completing his residency in trauma and orthopedics in Idlib. clip-rule="evenodd" d="M7.85809 7.00073L8.42668 7.54144V11.5774L8.41643 11.5871L7.42151 10.7567V7.41597L7.85809 7.00073ZM5.42018 7L6.13075 7.66629V11.1326L5.81605 11.4704L4.95312 10.7656V7.45385L5.42018 7ZM6.20325 11.3264L7.6144 12.485L9.70564 10.6504V7.07806L8.56874 6.01595L7.39099 7.18435L6.14231 6.01595L4.95457 7.20353V6.81736C4.95457 6.25844 4.75333 6.06147 4.57486 5.88679C4.43268 5.74763 4.30495 5.62262 4.30495 5.34001C4.30495 4.92489 4.57893 4.73175 4.91399 4.57721L4.82257 4.5C3.81767 4.83803 3.26931 5.34966 3.26931 5.90014C3.26931 6.13733 3.36122 6.26697 3.45649 6.40133C3.55896 6.54587 3.66531 6.69587 3.66531 6.99108V8.45878C2.92414 8.45878 2.8125 9.1153 2.8125 9.36622C2.8125 9.52076 2.84297 9.656 2.8632 9.73321H2.96473C3.00544 9.54019 3.1272 9.3953 3.38095 9.3953H3.66531V11.2878L5.12716 12.485L6.20325 11.3264ZM12.7637 12.0469C13.0181 12.115 13.2318 12.2901 13.4048 12.4944L15.1859 11.2101V6.97851L14.0358 5.97656L12.7637 7.27029V6.34618H12.5705V7.46494L12.2752 