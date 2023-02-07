Social media gives glimpse into hunt for Syria, Turkey quake survivors

It was a triumph of life amid a deluge of death. A newborn infant, still attached to her mother’s umbilical cord, was pulled from the rubble in northwest Syria.
Similar scenes of harrowing rescues, as well as desperate searches for missing loved ones, rippled out from Turkey and Syria and across social media this week. The posts — including photos, videos and text — have offered the world a window into the hunt for survivors of one of the worst earthquake-related disasters in the region in nearly a century.
Nearly 8,000 people have been killed in both countries, according to officials and rescue workers. Thousands more are injured or missing, with teams racing to find survivors in the frigid cold.
The recovery of the newborn girl in Jinderis was one of the most dramatic. According to accounts, her relatives heard her cries, clipped her umbilical cord and extracted her from the rubble.
Later, at a hospital in nearby Afrin, her doctor told the Associated Press that he believes she was born under the wreckage. Her parents and four siblings died when their four-story home collapsed, Agence France-Presse reported.
يقول الشاهد : طفل جنين ولد تحت الأنقاض.. ما زال على قيد الحياة وتوفت والدته في مدينة جنديرس جراء الزلزال المدمر— بهاء الحلبي (@jabalybaraa) February 6, 2023
يا إلهي!#زلزال_سوريا pic.twitter.com/oXZrt9e0E9
The scale of the search-and-rescue efforts is overwhelming, especially in the rebel-held pocket in northwest Syria that’s already hammered by years of war and a prolonged humanitarian crisis.
Footage shared on social media by the Syrian Civil Defense shows rescuers with headlamps on their trademark white helmets sifting through bricks until one grasps the foot of a boy named Haroun, whom they drag out from underneath a slab of concrete and into the night air as he groans in pain.
الطفل البطل "هارون" طفل ساعدنا في إنقاذ نفسه عندما تحلى بالشجاعة وتمسك بالأمل بين أنقاض منزله المدمر في قرية جنديرس في ريف #حلب الشمالي بسبب الزلزال، أنقذته فرقنا الليلة الماضية.#الخوذ_البيضاء #زلزال_سوريا #سوريا pic.twitter.com/irxrvV11NO— الدفاع المدني السوري (@SyriaCivilDefe) February 7, 2023
كاملة خرجت بشكل كامل من تحت الأنقاض بعد 40 ساعة من عمليات الإنقاذ للدفاع المدنيPosted by Karam Kellieh on Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Another video shows volunteers in the town of Atmeh drilling toward the body of a child, whom they brought out alive after more than 20 hours. In one viral clip, which The Washington Post could not verify, a young girl, pinned under concrete and holding a toddler in the crook of her arm, says she will do anything for her rescuers so long as they save her.
In another, filmed by Syrian activist-journalist Karam Kellieh on Tuesday in the city of Haram in the Idlib province, cheers, applause and shouts of “God is great” greet a young girl pulled from the rubble. The waiting crowd passes the girl, dressed in a pink jacket with a long braid hanging down her back, from person to person — followed by another young boy and girl. Rescue workers then carry a smiling man out on a stretcher. Hands reach out from all sides to touch this family which — 40 hours after the quake — had made it out alive.